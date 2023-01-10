Adams: There will be 'daily roster management' discussions

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres announced on Monday they've sent goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the Rochester Americans, because they had to activate Eric Comrie from Injured Reserve.

We know that Luukkonen is still going to be getting consistent games with the Sabres. With back-to-back games, Luukkonen wasn’t supposed to play Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before Monday’s game in Buffalo, general manager Kevyn Adams talked about his decision with Luukkonen.

“These are good problems, but this is great," said Adams on Monday. "We have three guys getting healthy, and we very much like where U.P.L.’s game is right now and where he’s progressed. The games he’s played in tough buildings against tough teams, and he looks like he has a calmness to him and a confidence that our group has in front of him.”

According to Adams, nothing is written in stone here, and the roster is going to be a daily decision.

“We’re going to go day-by-day here and make it work," he said. "For us, the key with U.P.L. is we really like where he’s at, and we want to see him keep getting reps and minutes here.

“It’s challenging. There’s rules, and we’ll figure out a way each day to see what the day brings, but I think it is realistic [to have three goalies on the roster]. This is going to be a daily roster management discussion, so we’re not opposed to it. It’s whatever we think is best for the team.”

The Henri Jokiharju conversation is going to happen after the Flyers game with the trainers and doctors, as he should be ready very soon.

The Sabres haven’t had too many injuries at forward, so Rasmus Asplund has been scratched in 14 of the last 18 games and Vinnie Hinostroza has been out 13 of the last 14 games. Adams says he’s been talking with both players about them sitting out.

“Everyone wants to play every game, and I get it. Those guys understand that sometimes it’s circumstance, and those guys understand," Adams said. "They know they’ve been really working extra with the coaches and they want to play, but they’ve been nothing but first class and good pros about it.”

Adams said they’re going to need the goaltender depth, and even brought up Malcolm Subban in Rochester.