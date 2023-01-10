ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 4

Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

2 candidates announce run for Ogden mayor

OGDEN, Utah — Two candidates have announced a run for Ogden’s mayor, while the city’s current leader hasn’t yet announced his plans. Monday Taylor Knuth, announced his bid to replace current Mayor Mike Caldwell, who is in his third term. Knuth said in a press release that he is a long-time resident of Ogden, moving there to attend Weber State University in 2011. More information about Knuth can be found at his candidacy website Taylorforogden.com.
OGDEN, UT
thesignpostwsu.com

WSU Army ROTC: A unique student experience

Amongst the myriad of opportunities and personal paths that students can take up during their time at Weber State University, the university’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is one of them. Joining the university’s Army ROTC program is not the same as enlisting in the Army. As...
OGDEN, UT
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.

Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
utahnow.online

Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Brokers Sale of 66-Bed Barrington Place in Clinton, Utah

CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Barrington Place, a 66-bed memory care community in Clinton, 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. The facility was built in 2016, totaling approximately 32,862 square feet on 2.9 acres of land. A national owner-operator seeking...
CLINTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A look back on President Nelson’s five years as Church president

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday will mark five years since President Russell M. Nelson was set apart and ordained as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To mark the occasion, Sarah Jane Weaver, editor of The Church News, joined Inside Sources with Boyd Matheson on Tuesday to look back on the past five years.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Bird flu causing egg shortage, high prices

SALT LAKE CITY — You may be noticing a shortage of a staple food in your local grocery store. After speaking to a number of grocers around Salt Lake City, all but one had limits on the number of egg cartons you could buy. Egg shortage. Salt Lake City...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor Retailer is officially back in Utah after a whirlwind few years of moving to and then out of Colorado. Crews are putting the finishing touches together within the Salt Palace Convention Center to prepare for the massive Outdoor Retailer Snow trade show, which is projected to bring in 10,000 to 12,000 attendees between its opening events Monday and when it wraps up on Thursday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN Western Colorado

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE

