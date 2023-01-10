Read full article on original website
ksl.com
University of Utah's engineering college just received its largest gift ever
SALT LAKE CITY — John Price has had an extremely unconventional rise to the top. He immigrated to the U.S. by way of Panama after his parents fled from Nazi Germany in 1939 to escape the Holocaust. As immigrants, his parents often struggled to make ends meet but they always prioritized Price and his siblings' education.
kpcw.org
Emergency physician explains benefits of ketamine-assisted therapy
Park City resident Dr. Bob Barrali, a board-certified emergency physician who transitioned into integrative medicine, shares why he founded Journease, a therapy clinic in Salt Lake City specializing in ketamine-assisted therapy.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City School District looking at possible school closures
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District is beginning a process of seriously looking at closing elementary schools. This comes after a state audit found that enrollment was way down in the district. The state audit found that the district could better use taxpayer money by...
kuer.org
The future of outdoor recreation can’t afford to keep showing itself as ‘white alone’
The drive for diversity and inclusion in outdoor spaces is in full gear at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Salt Lake City. Outside of the showcased racks of trendy clothing and state-of-the-art equipment hangs a new reality: The industry’s future may hinge on welcoming in more people of color.
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
Opinion: Tax cuts are coming to Utah. Will more moving trucks follow?
Utah is likely to cut taxes again during this legislative session. So will a lot of conservative states. Statistics show low-tax states are growing the fastest.
Arguments made in lawsuit between school district and family over softball field
A couple suing the Uintah School District over its softball field made their case in court on Wednesday.
KSLTV
2 candidates announce run for Ogden mayor
OGDEN, Utah — Two candidates have announced a run for Ogden’s mayor, while the city’s current leader hasn’t yet announced his plans. Monday Taylor Knuth, announced his bid to replace current Mayor Mike Caldwell, who is in his third term. Knuth said in a press release that he is a long-time resident of Ogden, moving there to attend Weber State University in 2011. More information about Knuth can be found at his candidacy website Taylorforogden.com.
Opinion: Utah doesn’t need over a thousand bill requests again — this is what the legislature should focus on
The 2023 legislative session is about to start. Instead of a voucher program for schools, education could benefit from better teacher pay.
thesignpostwsu.com
WSU Army ROTC: A unique student experience
Amongst the myriad of opportunities and personal paths that students can take up during their time at Weber State University, the university’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is one of them. Joining the university’s Army ROTC program is not the same as enlisting in the Army. As...
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
‘Unfortunate miscommunication’ led to Lee’s campaign early debate ticket claim, report says
According to an independent review, an “unfortunate miscommunication” paired with monitoring from Mike Lee’s campaign led to a pro-Lee audience during his debate with Evan McMullin leading into the 2022 Midterm election.
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
utahnow.online
Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Brokers Sale of 66-Bed Barrington Place in Clinton, Utah
CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Barrington Place, a 66-bed memory care community in Clinton, 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. The facility was built in 2016, totaling approximately 32,862 square feet on 2.9 acres of land. A national owner-operator seeking...
kslnewsradio.com
A look back on President Nelson’s five years as Church president
SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday will mark five years since President Russell M. Nelson was set apart and ordained as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To mark the occasion, Sarah Jane Weaver, editor of The Church News, joined Inside Sources with Boyd Matheson on Tuesday to look back on the past five years.
What did it take for Outdoor Retailer to come back to Utah?
The Outdoor Retailer show left Utah in 2017 over the state's policies on rolling back Bear's Ear National Monument and Grand Staircase Escalante.
kslnewsradio.com
Bird flu causing egg shortage, high prices
SALT LAKE CITY — You may be noticing a shortage of a staple food in your local grocery store. After speaking to a number of grocers around Salt Lake City, all but one had limits on the number of egg cartons you could buy. Egg shortage. Salt Lake City...
ksl.com
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor Retailer is officially back in Utah after a whirlwind few years of moving to and then out of Colorado. Crews are putting the finishing touches together within the Salt Palace Convention Center to prepare for the massive Outdoor Retailer Snow trade show, which is projected to bring in 10,000 to 12,000 attendees between its opening events Monday and when it wraps up on Thursday.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
