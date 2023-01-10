We love the simplicity of Scandinavian interiors, which is why we are always on the lookout for the best brands and products to get the look in our own homes. Fans of the Scandi design aesthetic will no doubt already know about the brand DAY HOME, but just in case you’re not familiar with them, the brand was originally established in 2005 and founded by the team behind fashion label DAY Birger et Mikkelsen. And we can now get our hands on the range, here in the UK, at retailer Coggles.

16 DAYS AGO