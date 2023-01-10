Read full article on original website
ksl.com
University of Utah's engineering college just received its largest gift ever
SALT LAKE CITY — John Price has had an extremely unconventional rise to the top. He immigrated to the U.S. by way of Panama after his parents fled from Nazi Germany in 1939 to escape the Holocaust. As immigrants, his parents often struggled to make ends meet but they always prioritized Price and his siblings' education.
University of Utah announces plan to build 5,000 student housing units by 2030
The University of Utah announced Tuesday that it is planning to build 5,000 additional student housing units over the next several years — a number that would double its current amount of housing.
Arguments made in lawsuit between school district and family over softball field
A couple suing the Uintah School District over its softball field made their case in court on Wednesday.
kslnewsradio.com
A look back on President Nelson’s five years as Church president
SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday will mark five years since President Russell M. Nelson was set apart and ordained as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To mark the occasion, Sarah Jane Weaver, editor of The Church News, joined Inside Sources with Boyd Matheson on Tuesday to look back on the past five years.
KSLTV
2 candidates announce run for Ogden mayor
OGDEN, Utah — Two candidates have announced a run for Ogden’s mayor, while the city’s current leader hasn’t yet announced his plans. Monday Taylor Knuth, announced his bid to replace current Mayor Mike Caldwell, who is in his third term. Knuth said in a press release that he is a long-time resident of Ogden, moving there to attend Weber State University in 2011. More information about Knuth can be found at his candidacy website Taylorforogden.com.
thesignpostwsu.com
The closure of the CME: Weber’s new plan for inclusivity
Weber State University students received an unexpected shock when a campus-wide email was sent out detailing the closure and changes happening to the Center for Multicultural Excellence on Nov. 18. These changes included separating the CME into identity-based centers called cultural centers. The CME supports Black or African American, Hispanic...
Corner Canyon High School cleared after threat leads to lockdown
Corner Canyon High School in Draper was cleared after being placed on lockdown with students told to remain in their classrooms Monday while the school investigated a possible threat.
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
thesignpostwsu.com
WSU Athletics: Spring semester state of affairs
A lot has happened on campus since the end of fall semester. When students left for winter break on Dec. 16, Weber State University’s football team was lacking a head coach, the men’s basketball team had a 5–7 record (4–7 excluding the exhibition game against Adams State) and the women’s basketball team was getting ready for their last two games before in-conference play.
kpcw.org
Emergency physician explains benefits of ketamine-assisted therapy
Park City resident Dr. Bob Barrali, a board-certified emergency physician who transitioned into integrative medicine, shares why he founded Journease, a therapy clinic in Salt Lake City specializing in ketamine-assisted therapy.
KSLTV
School bus with women’s wrestling team shot at with pellet guns on I-15, shattering windows
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after someone used a pellet gun to shoot at a bus transporting a high school women’s wrestling team on Interstate 15. It happened as the bus traveled northbound on I-15 between Lindon and American Fork at approximately 9...
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
Opinion: Utah doesn’t need over a thousand bill requests again — this is what the legislature should focus on
The 2023 legislative session is about to start. Instead of a voucher program for schools, education could benefit from better teacher pay.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
Why did Cam Rising choose to return to Utah for the 2023 season?
Following his decision to return for the 2023 season, Cameron Rising shared why he'll be coming back.
‘Unfortunate miscommunication’ led to Lee’s campaign early debate ticket claim, report says
According to an independent review, an “unfortunate miscommunication” paired with monitoring from Mike Lee’s campaign led to a pro-Lee audience during his debate with Evan McMullin leading into the 2022 Midterm election.
