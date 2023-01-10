Read full article on original website
NCC applies to join athletic affiliations
SHELDON—NCC is set to join ICCAC, part of NJCAA. “These are acronyms that do not easily roll off of our tongues at this point, but within a few years, I am sure they will,” said John Hartog, president of Northwest Iowa Community College. The deal is for the...
Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-12-23)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school basketball games from January 12th, 2023: BOYS BASKETBALL IOWA Unity Christina 57, Gehlen Catholic 56 Akron-Westfield 64, Alcester-Hudson 32 South O’Brien 31, Emmetsburg 30 MOC-Floyd Valley 90, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52 Sioux Central 85, Pocahontas Area 45 Storm Lake 64, Alta-Aurelia 53 […]
Evan Kruger Signs With Morningside
Evan Kruger, 6’0” 215 lbs. Defensive Lineman from George-Little Rock High School in George Iowa, announced that he has accepted a scholarship offer and has committed to the Morningside University Football Program. Evan played on the DL for the Lions. Evan was a 1st Team Iowa Print Sports...
Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink
Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
Alta Aurelia Schools Pondering a Grade Realignment
Alta, IA (KICD) — The new superintendent at Alta Aurelia says they’re discussing a realignment of grades. There are currently Kindergarten through 3rd grade buildings in both towns, four through 8 in Aurelia, and high school in Alta. Denny Olhausen says that’s the first question that needs to...
Dordt student dies in car-truck collision
SIOUX CENTER—A Dordt University student died in a two-vehicle collision about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on Highway 75 about five miles north of Sioux Center. Eighteen-year-old Emma Lynn Nibbelink of Luverne, MN, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south when she drove onto the west shoulder, which was covered with snow and ice, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County has left one person dead.
Sioux County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Newest K9
We are excited to introduce our newest K9 Rocky, a one-year-old German Shorthair Pointer from the Netherlands. K9 Rocky was purchased from I-80 K9 in Atlantic, Iowa, and is trained in narcotic, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin detection. Deputy Agustin Martinez will be his handler and the duo spent the last 10 days in Atlantic training and forming a close bond, becoming certified.
Person rescued from grain bin in Plymouth County
A person was rescued from a grain bin out of Plymouth County Wednesday.
Fire Destroys Rock Valley Sale Barn
A Sale barn in Rock Valley was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, the call came in shortly after 9pm. Eshuis says they encountered heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene. Eshuis says the 40 x 60 steel building...
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Hawarden man charged for assaulting wife
HAWARDEN—A 33-year-old Hawarden man was arrested Friday, Jan. 6, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Alex Jonys Alaniz Pineda stemmed from witnesses stating Alaniz Pineda “became drunk and made threatening comments toward his wife and grabbed her, intending to cause her harm,” about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at their residence at 1413 Avenue H, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée
LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
