How To Choose The Right Octane Gas For Your Car
There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.
insideevs.com
Greenworks Branches Out From Power Tools To Electric Bikes And Scooters
For many folks, the Greenworks brand is considered a staple in their everyday lives. The company has gained popularity among homemakers and do-it-yourself enthusiasts thanks to its wide selection of power tools—both corded and battery powered. With distribution across majority of Europe and the U.S., Greenworks is able to sell its products at a competitive price tag thanks to sourcing production in Changzhou, China.
We’re driving experts – here are our top tips for saving fuel…they’re all free and easy to do
DRIVING EXPERTS have shared their top tips for saving fuel - they are all free and easy to do. With the cost of living crisis in full swing, drivers are looking for ways to reduce petrol consumption. Experts at Which? have shared tips on ensuring your fuel gets you as...
How to choose between gas and electric ranges?
Several variables will determine what kind of stove you install in your house. First and foremost is whether or not you are restricted to a certain gas or electric connection, or if you have the option to switch.
fordmuscle.com
Are Your Truck’s Batteries Ready For Winter Weather
If you live in an area that realizes temperatures cold enough to freeze the you-know-what off of you-know-who, then you practice the yearly ritual of getting your truck ready for winter. For many folks, that means plugging in the block heater at night, the addition of anti-gelling additives to fuel, and even ensuring the engine’s coolant has a sufficient level of freeze protection. But when was the last time you did anything to help protect your batteries?
retrofitmagazine.com
Condensing Gas-fired Unit Heater Available in Three New Capacities
Nortek Global HVAC (NGH) announces the release of three new capacities for the Reznor UEZ condensing gas-fired unit heater. This model supplies fuel-efficient heating to ensure cost-effective operation while promoting the safety and comfort of building occupants. Features of the launch include:. Three new sizes: 55, 85, and 110 MBH.
ksub590.com
Fuel Points Actually Help. Don’t let them go to waste.
What’s the MOST you’ve paid to fill up the tank in your car so far? I don’t think I’ve hit $90 but I know I had a few that were $85 or $86. Lately I’ve been thrilled to have filled up for $45 or so. When gas was at it’s highest around here, it cost me $15 or so to fill up my motorcycle. That hurt.
US News and World Report
2023 Blue Arc e-Van Looks to Eliminate Last-Mile Delivery Pollution
Think about how many delivery vehicles you see traveling the roads every day. Each one of those vehicles is filled to the brim with packages, and they drive around nearly all day making sure that our goods arrive. Now, time to do a little math. The average FedEx truck can travel nearly 440 miles on a single tank of gas. If the FedEx truck uses a full tank of gas over the course of a week, that's 280 gallons.
