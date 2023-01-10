Read full article on original website
Turning Lawns into Native Vegetable Gardens
Join Dany Millikin, Director of Education at the Houston Botanic Garden, to learn how to convert your lawn to a native vegetable garden. In addition to his work at the garden, Dany has long specialized in incorporating edibles into landscaping. In fact, he co-founded Edible Earth Resources in 2008, an edible-focused regional landscaping company, specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of edible landscapes. Join him to learn how to transform your lawn into a beautiful edible native plant garden! Register on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/turning-lawns-into-native-vegetable-gardens-tickets-487290347547. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.
Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Announces First Community As New Official Carnival Sponsor
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is pleased to announce the new Official Carnival Sponsor, First Community. The Carnival, presented by First Community will take place from Feb. 28 – March 19 on the NRG Park grounds. “We are excited for the relationship that is being built between both...
Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference Scheduled
Come join us at the 38th Annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds (Buildings C & D) in Rosenberg, Texas. Registration will be held from 7:30 am to 8:15 am with the conference beginning at 8:00 am and ending at 3:30 pm. The cost with lunch included is $30 before January 20th and $40 after January 20th. Due to preparations, registration at the door will be limited.
Celebrate the Power of Mentoring with Partners in Education
Recent Katy ISD campus namesake nominees, Russell Faldyn and David Youngblood, will headline KEYS Men Who Mentor event, an annual gathering providing support for male mentors and information for men interested in becoming a mentor. This unique guys-only get-together celebrates the positive influence community volunteers have on the district’s male students through the district’s KEYS Mentor program. The event will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023, 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. in the Legacy Stadium Community Room.
Beach Clean-Up at Seawolf Park
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 – 4 p.m. Calling people of all faiths, or no faith at all, to care for our shared environment! We will remove trash polluting a shoreline along Galveston Bay at Seawolf Park in Galveston, helping to protect and restore the beautiful bay ecosystem. This event will offer activities for all ages and skill levels, so bring the whole family! Supplies will be provided. You just need sun protection, bug spray, a reusable water bottle, and closed-toe shoes. This beach clean-up is organized by the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston in partnership with Galveston Bay Foundation. Registration for this event is limited and required for participation. Register at: https://x.gldn.io/e/qL7Gec2Dbwb. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com or Lisa Scobel at lscobel@galvbay.org for more information.
Houston Chamber Choir presents regional premiere of Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Mass for the Endangered with Loop38
Mass for the Endangered with Loop38 on Feb. 4 at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. WHAT: The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson, joins the exciting instrumental group Loop38 in the regional premiere of Mass for the Endangered by American composer Sarah Kirkland Snider, with libretto by poet Nathaniel Bellows. The concert will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church.
Galveston’s January Line-up: Restaurant Weeks, Museum Day, Chili fest and more
Visitors to Galveston will be able to start their new year off in a delicious way during Galveston Restaurant Week taking place Jan. 9-Feb. 5. The event will bring the island’s vibrant food scene to life for weeks of dining that will showcase the tastiest culinary gems Galveston has to offer.
Celebrate The Year of the Rabbit at Katy Mills
Celebrate The Year of the Rabbit at Katy Mills with Soaring Phoenix Dragon & Lion Dance Association for a traditional Lion Dance performance in the food court on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:30 PM. Soaring Phoenix Dragon & Lion Dance Association will perform the traditional dance to celebrate the mark of the Lunar New Year.
“Why Stay at Home When You Can Go”
In 2003, a 95-year-old Katy Senior inspired the moto used for the Fussell Center’s monthly “Senior Stuff” newsletter. The Senior Services Department believes that it’s important to seniors to stay busy and on-the-go because it helps keep them young at heart. The department strives to accomplish this through a variety of activities and programs.
FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. HOLIDAY
Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us. for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, downloading e-books or music, streaming movies, or using the research databases. For additional information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.
Houston Grand Opera Brings Back Massenet’s Werther for First Staging in More Than Four Decades
A series of important HGO debuts headline the stunning, rarely seen opera. On January 27, 2023, Houston Grand Opera continues its remarkable winter repertoire with Massenet’s seldomly seen masterpiece, Werther. Premiered in 1892 and based on Goethe’s The Sorrows of Young Werther, the tragic opera about unrequited love returns to HGO for the first time since 1979 with this production from French director Benoît Jacquot, making his HGO debut.
Important Dates For The City of Katy
If you have your calendar handy, mark these important dates for 2023:. Public hearing on reinstatement in accordance with Article IV, Section 7, of the Home Rule Charter. Texas MS 150, 2023 Bike Ride, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 – April 30, 2023. 10th Annual No Label 5K, Saturday,...
I-10 Shootout Featuring Top Girls’ Teams
The annual I-10 Shootout girls’ soccer tournament is underway, and Tompkins and Jordan could meet Saturday in a local clash. Both teams are playing in the Falcon Bracket of the 8-bracket, 63-team event, which includes matches Thursday-Saturday. Tompkins dominated Mansfield Legacy, 6-1, on Thursday night at home. And the Jordan girls held off Cy Ranch, 2-1, in the bottom half of the same bracket.
Soccer Battle For Supremacy Begins
District openers don’t often bring out the fire of a playoff contest. But when Cinco Ranch boys’ soccer team traveled to Taylor on Tuesday, the Cougar-Mustang competition rivaled a regional final for intensity. The 1-1 tie between two District 19-6A playoff contenders demanded midseason heroics also. After a...
