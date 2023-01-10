Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 – 4 p.m. Calling people of all faiths, or no faith at all, to care for our shared environment! We will remove trash polluting a shoreline along Galveston Bay at Seawolf Park in Galveston, helping to protect and restore the beautiful bay ecosystem. This event will offer activities for all ages and skill levels, so bring the whole family! Supplies will be provided. You just need sun protection, bug spray, a reusable water bottle, and closed-toe shoes. This beach clean-up is organized by the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston in partnership with Galveston Bay Foundation. Registration for this event is limited and required for participation. Register at: https://x.gldn.io/e/qL7Gec2Dbwb. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com or Lisa Scobel at lscobel@galvbay.org for more information.

