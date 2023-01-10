Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
890kdxu.com
INAPPROPRIATE: 30 Plates DENIED By The State Of Utah
Some people may disagree, but I think that vanity plates are cool. They're a fun way to brand your company car like we have with the B92.1 B Cube. Or perhaps you would get a vanity plate to show off your hobbies and interests. For example, NTTA PLZ would let everyone know that you are a big fan of knitting.
Can a freer market solve the housing crisis? Here’s how Utah lawmakers want cities to get out of developers’ way
Faced with the a strained real estate housing market and a housing shortage that has led to extreme housing prices, the Utah Legislature in 2023 will consider housing bills that support more affordable housing. Here’s what they’re considering.
kjzz.com
Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
kslnewsradio.com
Opinion: Is everyone you know sick in Utah?
This is an editorial piece. An editorial, like a news article, is based on fact but also shares opinions. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and are not associated with our newsroom. Does it seem like everyone is sick in Utah, or is it just me?
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
kjzz.com
Discussions underway to remove food sales tax in Utah, governor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to see Utah’s sales tax on food eliminated, and he believes there’s some momentum around it as the legislative session gets underway. “I’ll be really honest with you,” he told KUTV 2News in a one-on-one interview...
'Putting you on notice': Utah governor, lawmakers plan crackdown on social media companies
Why did Governor Cox and Utah lawmakers decide to crack down on social media companies? What is their plan?
KSLTV
DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties. According to a news release, DWR said all of the cases in the additional counties were confirmed between Sept. 29 and Jan. 7. The virus...
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
KSLTV
How to see the green comet in Utah sky on Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, a vibrant green comet will be passing in the night sky over Utah. Scientists believe this comet was last visible some 50,000 years ago in the Upper Paleolithic Era, a time when the Neanderthal was still roaming the earth. The comet has a wide eccentric orbit around the sun, and may not come near earth again.
kuer.org
The isolation of rural life adds another challenge to dealing with domestic violence
Police are still investigating the murder-suicide that happened in the small southern Utah town of Enoch. They believe a man killed his wife, five children and mother-in-law before taking his own life. The five children attended Iron County School District schools, where officials are providing counselors and licensed social workers...
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
890kdxu.com
Magical Healing Plants In Southern Utah?
Are there really magical healing plants in Southern Utah?. I have had a ridiculous cough for over a month now. Dr. said it is viral. I am an herbal chick and I have tried every herbal remedy I can think of. But maybe there are more options than I though. I have taken so much garlic it is leaking from every pore. I smell great. I have tried herbal teas, garlic and onion soup with delicious herbs, tons of raw honey, essential oils, a big humidifier, constantly applying vapor rub, Emergen-C twice a day, hot baths with Epsom salt and oils, steamy showers and I'm sure I've forgot the many other things I have tried. What The?????? So then I tried some Alka-Seltzer Cold and Cough....nothing. Next up was Mucinex dm maximum strength. It barely paused the cough with no clean out of my lungs. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
Utah leaders want ‘historic’ tax cut — but Gov. Cox balks at slashing income tax rate to 4.5%
Utah Legislature explores cutting income taxes, one-time rebates, property tax adjustments, expanding social security credits, repealing food sales tax and more.
890kdxu.com
Utah is #1 for raising families, right? No?!!!
So, Utah is the #1 place for raising a family, right? Actually NO. The people at Wallet Hub do these surveys all the time and the latest one was the Best and Worst States to Raise a Family. This isn’t their opinion. They did a study to evaluate each state based on affordability, share of families with young kids, quality of local schools and things like healthcare, fitness and recreational sports centers along with separation and divorce rates. When you factor in all of that, Utah ranks #15. Massachusetts is #1 followed by Minnesota, New York, North Dakota and Vermont.
upr.org
Snapshot explores eating disorders among Utah women
The Utah Women & Leadership Project released a new research snapshot that explores eating disorders among Utah women. Recognized as one of the most fatal illnesses in the United States for both men and women, eating disorders are continuing to grow in prevalence. The snapshot notes that in a global review of more than 90 studies, the proportion of individuals with an eating disorder during a specific period increased from 3.5% from the years 2000-2006, and then 7.8% from 2013-2018.
