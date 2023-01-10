Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A student living apartment complex in Valdosta has sent vacate notices to all it’s residents. Many Valdosta college students and their families complain they are not being treated fairly. Blanton Commons Student Living Apartment Homes in Valdosta sent out a lease non-renewal letter to all...
WALB 10
Sylvester car crash leaves vehicle submerged, 3 juveniles hospitalized
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles were injured during a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Georgia Highway 112 on the outskirts of Sylvester after the vehicle lost control and landed in a creek upside down, according to a Worth County deputy.
valdostatoday.com
LCFR holds joint hazardous materials drill
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County emergency personnel participated in a joint hazardous materials drill to evaluate responses. On December 19th, emergency personnel with Lowndes County Fire Rescue, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, and South Georgia Medical Center EMS participated in a hazardous materials drill conducted in joint with the Lowndes Fire Training Division and Corteva Agriscience. This drill, conducted at the Corteva facility on Rocky Ford Road served to assist local agencies to evaluate response in each area of service they provide to the community.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police holding hiring event
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department will be holding an Open Testing hiring event for anyone looking for a career in Law Enforcement. We want you to join our team! We invite you to our Open Testing hiring event on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 6 PM, at City Hall Annex (300 N Lee St). This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
New Thomasville Police Substation makes its way to Downtown Thomasville
A new Thomasville Police Substation has opened in Downtown Thomasville.
LCSO address Godby High School incidents
The Leon County Sheriff's Office addressed social media posts allegedly related to fighting incidents that took place at Godby High School this week.
vsuspectator.com
BREAKING: Armed robbery near VSU campus
On Jan. 12, students received a text message and phone call from VSU stating that there had been an armed robbery reported at Azalea Woods. At 8:38 PM, the text message read, “Armed robbery was reported at Azalea Woods (Mary St – Off Campus) Suspect was last seen heading south, away from campus. Avoid this area until further notice.”
wfxl.com
New police department opens in Thomasville
A new Thomasville Police Substation recently opened in Downtown Thomasville. The substation is located in the Thomasville Municipal Building and staffed by Officer Joey Blackburn. According to Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney, the new office reinforces community-oriented policing and builds community relationships. “This new substation is a great example of...
WALB 10
3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
valdostatoday.com
Ga Releaf will give away free trees to residents
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and the Georgia Tree Council (GTC), working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, established the Ga Releaf Program to provide grant funds to help restore the many environmental, economic, and social health benefits that trees provided in these storm-struck Georgia communities. In addition the Georgia ReLeaf program also makes funding available for tree planting and tree giveaway projects that contribute to tree equity in underserved communities and/or projects that provide environmental benefits to assist with improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and/or mitigating the effects of urban heat islands. This program hopes to continue efforts to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes.
Robbery leads to pursuit to Cascades Park
An individual is in custody following a robbery and pursuit in Leon County.
valdostatoday.com
James (Alvin) Kilcrease, Sr.
James (Alvin) Kilcrease, Sr., 84, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, January 11, 2023, at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born in Nashville, GA, on August 1, 1938, to the late Samuel Haynes and Polly Louise Tucker Kilcrease and was raised in Clyattville, GA, he has been a lifelong resident of this area. Mr. Alvin was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired as an engineer with Norfolk Southern following 34 years of dedicated service. He loved to fish and had been involved with Kairos prison ministry and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
WALB 10
Man arrested in Pelham double homicide
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide where two men were shot to death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Deonta Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malice and felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
valdostatoday.com
Ace Electric holds annual apprentice graduation
VALDOSTA – Ace Electric’s annual apprentice graduation for employees recognized the top apprentices along with the apprentice of the year. Ace Electric held their annual apprentice graduation for employees at Quail Branch Lodge in Lake Park, Georgia. The event included dinner, recognition of top division apprentices, as well as the overall top apprentice of the year. Apprentice winners include Sami McDaniel and Luis Centeno from Valdosta, Ivan Romo from Statesboro, Baldemar Moreno from Jackson, Tennesee, and Vincente Castillo as Macon’s winner and overall top apprentice of the year. Graduates were presented with certificates, an Ace apprentice graduate coin, and company jacket. Certificate presenters included Greg Terry, Training Manager, Rob Stalvey, Senior Vice President, and Tommy Stalvey, Senior Vice President.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta residents graduate from GSW
VALDOSTA – Georgia Southwestern State University highlights their recent graduates from Valdosta, Georgia. The following area residents were among over 600 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, December 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
moderncampground.com
Fully Automated RV Park Opens in Georgia
A fully automated RV park revolutionizing the RV park experience for travelers recently opened in Tifton (Georgia). “We are officially open and have welcomed our first guest: a 38-foot Class A Motor Coach en route from Ohio to Florida!” Tifton Overnight RV indicated on a Facebook post. According to...
valdostatoday.com
VSU shares efforts to improve bicycle, pedestrian safety
VALDOSTA – VSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences put forth efforts to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety across south Georgia. The Valdosta State University College of Humanities and Social Sciences invites everyone to come out and learn more about efforts to make South Georgia more accommodating and safer for bicyclists and pedestrians at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Student Union Theater.
alachuachronicle.com
Live Oak man arrested for June 27 shooting that left resident of The Enclave paralyzed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rahzon Tee-Yon Fennell-Demeritte, 18, was arrested in Suwannee County and charged with armed home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder in connection with the June 27 shooting at The Enclave that left a man paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. on June 27...
WCTV
Residents frustrated amid County and Humane society fallout
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday morning with several residents in line to address concerns on animal control. Many of those residents attending the meeting shared they’re confused about what’s keeping the humane society and the county from coming to an agreement, and disappointed with the lack of clarity when it comes to who to call for animal services moving forward.
WALB 10
2 arrested in Tifton park armed robbery
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested after a robbery at Fulwood Park that happened Saturday night. The 18-year-old victim flagged down a Tifton police officer at 14th St. E and Tift Avenue after he was robbed. He was approached by a man wearing a black mask, black jacket and jogging pants with what appeared to be an assault weapon and demanded money, according to law enforcement.
Comments / 0