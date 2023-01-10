Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Explosive Plays Ruined Ohio State’s Season, Kyle McCord Has Interesting Heisman Odds and How the Buckeyes’ 2014 Team Ranks Among Modern National Champs
Buckeye Nation experienced an enormous BOOM on Thursday. What was the BOOM, you ask? Tommy Eichenberg will return for a final season with the Buckeyes in 2023. Get ready for more grunts next fall. Let's have a good Friday, shall we?. THE ACHILLES HEEL. The term “Achilles heel” comes from...
Ohio State football: Least Valuable Player
The Ohio State football team had no shortage of disappointing players in 2022. The collective failure of the offense in the fourth quarter against Michigan is why they lost that game. Failure of the defense is why the Buckeyes ended up not winning a national championship. It’s hard to pick...
Eleven Warriors
Patience, Belief in Ohio State Paying Off for New Tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey
Keenan Bailey didn’t have to wait as long as he did to become a full-time college football position coach. As he worked his way up through the ranks of Ohio State’s support staff from offensive intern to senior advisor to the head coach over the past seven years, Bailey received numerous offers to join coaching staffs elsewhere. But as Bailey considered all of those opportunities, he decided every time his heart was in Columbus.
Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame. Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
Ohio State Football might lose top recruit to SEC foe
The Ohio State football program is still trying to get a few 2023 prospects to round out that class. But most of the attention is about to switch to the 2024 class. Ohio State thought they had an epic start to that class as early as a few weeks ago.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing
Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports. Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offensive Lineman's Announcement
A number of Ohio State's biggest stars are heading to the NFL. But will senior offensive lineman Matt Jones be among them? Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Jones made his decision: He is returning to Ohio State for one more year. "Run it back then," Jones wrote before adding a more detailed message ...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university
Among OSU’s most glaring if rarely noticed institutional failures is its so-called Campus Partners for Urban Community Development. As I demonstrate in detail in a forthcoming study, this almost 30 year front partners only with developers, never with or for urban community development. It actively neglects the University District whereby any measure of vision, planning, or common sense, its attention should focus.
neurologylive.com
Understanding the Widespread Impacts of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Teleneurology Program
The virtual care program built by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center allows for expanded access to patient care in rural areas, improved decision-making, and hands-on experience for young neurologists. The application of telemedicine to remotely connect patients with their providers dates back decades; however, the exponential growth in...
ocj.com
A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry
Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
columbusneighborhoods.org
Historic Ohio Food Establishments
Neighborhoods across Ohio take pride in their historic establishments. In this episode, WOSU’s George Levert visits a few of these places to find out more about their history, along with their secret to success. We take a look at TAT Ristorante Di Famiglia in Columbus, Carle’s Bratwurst in Bucyrus, the Fried Bologna at the G & R Tavern in Waldo and Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland.
Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
6 developments happening in 2023 to watch out for in Columbus
Keep an eye on Columbus' ever-changing landscape.
New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
One dead, three injured in multi-car crash in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A multi-car crash injured three people and turned fatal for another early Friday morning in central Columbus. Columbus police reported that a multi-car crash was called in at 12:38 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood. According to the report a […]
Huge rock lineup announced for return of Sonic Temple festival at Crew Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival” is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus. The mega rock festival is scheduled to return on May 25-28 with a plethora of shows at Historic Crew Stadium with headliners such as the Foo Fighters, KISS, Tool, and […]
All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9