Columbus, OH

FanSided

Ohio State football: Least Valuable Player

The Ohio State football team had no shortage of disappointing players in 2022. The collective failure of the offense in the fourth quarter against Michigan is why they lost that game. Failure of the defense is why the Buckeyes ended up not winning a national championship. It’s hard to pick...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Patience, Belief in Ohio State Paying Off for New Tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey

Keenan Bailey didn’t have to wait as long as he did to become a full-time college football position coach. As he worked his way up through the ranks of Ohio State’s support staff from offensive intern to senior advisor to the head coach over the past seven years, Bailey received numerous offers to join coaching staffs elsewhere. But as Bailey considered all of those opportunities, he decided every time his heart was in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame.  Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports.  Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
CLEMSON, SC
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university

Among OSU’s most glaring if rarely noticed institutional failures is its so-called Campus Partners for Urban Community Development. As I demonstrate in detail in a forthcoming study, this almost 30 year front partners only with developers, never with or for urban community development. It actively neglects the University District whereby any measure of vision, planning, or common sense, its attention should focus.
COLUMBUS, OH
neurologylive.com

Understanding the Widespread Impacts of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Teleneurology Program

The virtual care program built by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center allows for expanded access to patient care in rural areas, improved decision-making, and hands-on experience for young neurologists. The application of telemedicine to remotely connect patients with their providers dates back decades; however, the exponential growth in...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry

Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusneighborhoods.org

Historic Ohio Food Establishments

Neighborhoods across Ohio take pride in their historic establishments. In this episode, WOSU’s George Levert visits a few of these places to find out more about their history, along with their secret to success. We take a look at TAT Ristorante Di Famiglia in Columbus, Carle’s Bratwurst in Bucyrus, the Fried Bologna at the G & R Tavern in Waldo and Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, three injured in multi-car crash in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A multi-car crash injured three people and turned fatal for another early Friday morning in central Columbus. Columbus police reported that a multi-car crash was called in at 12:38 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood. According to the report a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
