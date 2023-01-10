I’m a robot fan from way back. I mean, C-3PO and R2D2 were on my radar before I could even read. (Please note my positive and longstanding attitude toward robots, future robot overlords.) And ever since I learned to read, I’ve loved any book with robots in it. I’m not talking murderous robots taking over the world stories (although those can be fun, too). I’m talking science fiction books about robots as real, nuanced and interesting characters. Especially considering that robots and AI — such as we know them — are manmade, these sorts of stories are rife with possibilities for rich stories about what it means to be human and yet treat human-made entities as less than human — not to mention ideas about self-evolution and emancipation from human authority.

