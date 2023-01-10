Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Mom starts literary treasure hunt to encourage kids to read. They then re-hide books for others to find
A literary treasure hunt in the New South Wales town of Braidwood will never come to an end, thanks to a mom who started this tradition of hiding children's books in unlikely places and encouraged others to do the same. Kids find a book in a plastic bag, they can take it home to read, write their names in it and then re-hide it or pass it on to a friend, according to ABC News Australia.
Best books of 2022, according to Amazon editors
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're ready to cozy up with a good book in January 2023, look no further than the Amazon editors'...
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
These Are The Absolute Best Books I Devoured This Past Year, According To Someone Who Reads Just About Every Single Day
If you need recommendations for the new year, I've got you covered.
18 books to look out for in 2023, according to local experts
We asked the staff at Harvard Book Store, Trident Booksellers & Café, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, and Brookline Booksmith for the titles they are most excited to read in 2023 so far. The year is just getting underway and, already, there are plenty of new books to be...
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
The 10 Best Books of 2022
Looking back at a year in reading is never easy. There’s always another book you could have read, another (metaphorical) world you could have visited. Having come up with 10 best books of 2022 for this list — five works of fiction, five works of nonfiction — I’m already second-guessing it. There isn’t one trait that brings these books together — some are part of a satirical literary lineage that includes Kurt Vonnegut, while others harken back to the ever-searching aesthetics of John Berger and Vivian Gornick.
Independent book store amasses thousands of likes with Harry memoir post
A post from an independent book store about its window display of Harry’s memoir next to author Bella Mackie’s novel How to Kill Your Family has amassed thousands of likes and numerous comments from people making “wild assumptions and connections”.Harry’s controversial memoir Spare went on sale in book shops across the UK on Tuesday, with some queuing overnight to get their hands on a copy.Bert’s Books in Swindon was one of the places which offered avid readers and royal fans a chance to purchase the book, tweeting: “Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one”,...
Marconews.com
Bookworm: ‘Enslaved’ is for history lovers
“Enslaved: The Sunken History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade”. A good story requires lots of switchbacks. It’s boring if it moves too smoothly without a hitch. No, you need a detour or two, a couple of switchbacks, a pothole in the road to make the story interesting, and a good meander to smooth it out. Even so, as in the new book “Enslaved” by Simcha Jacobovici & Sean Kingsley, sometimes, the story is a wreck.
bookriot.com
The Best Mystery Books: 2023 Upcoming Titles
There are plenty of exciting new book releases to look forward to in 2023, particularly when it comes to mystery novels. While the upcoming year is set to bring plenty of highly anticipated new titles to shelves from across all genres, including sci-fi, fantasy, romance, and nonfiction, it will be a particularly rich year for some of the best mystery books. 2023 promises pulse-pounding murder mysteries and cozy whodunits. You’re sure to find a title that suits your interest on this list.
Mental Floss’s 16 Best Books of 2022
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Whatever else has happened in 2022, it’s been a great year for books. Beloved authors, seasoned journalists, and astonishingly talented newcomers all delivered tales that quickened our pulses, made us laugh, and helped us see the world in new and sometimes surprising ways.
Harry’s memoir ‘likely to be one of the biggest books of the year’
The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is set to become one of the biggest books of the year, according to an industry expert, as it went on sale at half-price.Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller, told the PA news agency it is “quite normal” to have a “big hardback” that booksellers think will do well sold at half-price by major retailers.Harry’s controversial autobiography Spare is being sold for £14, not the recommended retail price of £28, in bookshops such as Waterstones and WH Smith as well as online at Amazon.His publisher Penguin Random House’s imprint Transworld said on Tuesday so far...
bookriot.com
8 of the Best Science Fiction Books About Robots
I’m a robot fan from way back. I mean, C-3PO and R2D2 were on my radar before I could even read. (Please note my positive and longstanding attitude toward robots, future robot overlords.) And ever since I learned to read, I’ve loved any book with robots in it. I’m not talking murderous robots taking over the world stories (although those can be fun, too). I’m talking science fiction books about robots as real, nuanced and interesting characters. Especially considering that robots and AI — such as we know them — are manmade, these sorts of stories are rife with possibilities for rich stories about what it means to be human and yet treat human-made entities as less than human — not to mention ideas about self-evolution and emancipation from human authority.
NPR
'Still Pictures' offers one more glimpse of writer Janet Malcolm
New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm, who died in 2021 at age 87, was a journalist who interrogated her own methods and motives as assiduously as she questioned her subjects. She continued this practice right through her last book. Still Pictures, her posthumously published quasi-memoir, is a series of recollections triggered...
People are making thousands reselling books from library sales
Book reselling has become an increasingly popular way for people to make money, and one source that has been gaining popularity among resellers is library sales. These sales, which are usually organized by local libraries or library consortia, allow people to purchase books that have been removed from the library's collection for a fraction of the cost of buying new books. Many blogs and online videos show how resellers are making money from selling used books. Online reseller, Reezy Resells documented in a video his process for making thousands reselling books from library sales.
bookriot.com
Elizabeth Bennet Lives: Literary Present Tense
At a literary site like Book Riot, we typically describe events in fiction in present tense, as if they are happening now. This is called literary present tense and is used regardless of the tense in which the text is written. Pride and Prejudice is written in past tense, but to describe the novel, I’d say, “Elizabeth Bennet lives in Hertfordshire.” Literary present tense may seem baffling because many books take place over a long period. Many novels are written primarily in the past tense or switch between tenses. Literary present tense makes discussions of books less confusing and keeps them fresh and relevant.
Italian man uses 'mirror writing' to type copies of 81 books backward
An Italian man who used a technique called "mirror writing" to type copies of 81 books holds the Guinness World Record for most books typed backward.
booktrib.com
Expansive Sci-Fi Adventure Combines the Best of Asimov and The Expanse
An expansive Sci-Fi adventure that focuses heavily on the economic philosophy of mankind’s future society. In one of my other reviews, I pondered an age old question in the world of fiction — the difference between science fiction and fantasy. Although the discussion is still in progress —...
Fiction: Reasons For Life
Our lives are the way it is for a reason. “I am here pouring my heart and soul out, and you sit there enjoying your lunch as if nothing I say matters,” Audrey complains, after swallowing a forkful of her Chicken Alfredo, with a gulp of apple juice.
