Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin
The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Bay News 9
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine hung in the balance Wednesday in one of the bloodiest battles of Russia's invasion, while Ukraine's unflagging resistance and other challenges prompted Moscow to shake up its military leadership again. Russian forces used jets, mortars...
Bay News 9
Yellen: U.S. projected to reach debt limit on Thursday
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday warned that the United States is expected to hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, Jan. 19, and once the limit is reached, the Treasury "will need to start taking certain extraordinary measures" to prevent the country from defaulting on its debts. Lawmakers took action...
Bay News 9
'Catastrophe': Cardinal Pell's secret memo blasts Francis
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis will deliver a final send-off for Cardinal George Pell during a funeral Mass on Saturday, the Vatican said, as revelations emerge of the Australian prelate’s growing concern about what he considered the “disaster” and “catastrophe” of the papacy under Francis.
Bay News 9
Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find
LODZ, Poland (AP) — The discovery in central Poland of hundreds of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II provided a rare and precious find, officials said Wednesday. Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs, tableware and daily use items were uncovered...
Bay News 9
WHO, officials say Uganda's latest Ebola outbreak is over
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda's latest outbreak of the Ebola virus is over, the government and the World Health Organization said Wednesday. Health Minister Ruth Aceng told journalists that no new cases had been registered in the past 42 days. This outbreak was the first in a decade of...
Bay News 9
Push to ban TikTok of government devices in Massachusetts
State Rep. Michael Soter (R-Worcester) is pushing to get the social media app TikTok banned from government devices in the state. Soter filed a bill to ban TikTok from state, local and county government devices. It's very similar to the bill recently passed at the federal level. Soter said TikTok's...
