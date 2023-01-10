Read full article on original website
Related
thekatynews.com
Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Announces First Community As New Official Carnival Sponsor
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is pleased to announce the new Official Carnival Sponsor, First Community. The Carnival, presented by First Community will take place from Feb. 28 – March 19 on the NRG Park grounds. “We are excited for the relationship that is being built between both...
thekatynews.com
Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference Scheduled
Come join us at the 38th Annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds (Buildings C & D) in Rosenberg, Texas. Registration will be held from 7:30 am to 8:15 am with the conference beginning at 8:00 am and ending at 3:30 pm. The cost with lunch included is $30 before January 20th and $40 after January 20th. Due to preparations, registration at the door will be limited.
thekatynews.com
FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. HOLIDAY
Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us. for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, downloading e-books or music, streaming movies, or using the research databases. For additional information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Adopts New Construction Worker Safety Policy
Today, a new policy introduced by Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee to improve the safety of workers on Harris County construction projects was unanimously adopted by Commissioners Court. Thousands of working people are killed on the job every year, and millions more suffer serious injury or illness. This takes...
thekatynews.com
Houston Chamber Choir presents regional premiere of Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Mass for the Endangered with Loop38
Mass for the Endangered with Loop38 on Feb. 4 at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. WHAT: The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson, joins the exciting instrumental group Loop38 in the regional premiere of Mass for the Endangered by American composer Sarah Kirkland Snider, with libretto by poet Nathaniel Bellows. The concert will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church.
thekatynews.com
Important Dates For The City of Katy
If you have your calendar handy, mark these important dates for 2023:. Public hearing on reinstatement in accordance with Article IV, Section 7, of the Home Rule Charter. Texas MS 150, 2023 Bike Ride, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 – April 30, 2023. 10th Annual No Label 5K, Saturday,...
thekatynews.com
Turning Lawns into Native Vegetable Gardens
Join Dany Millikin, Director of Education at the Houston Botanic Garden, to learn how to convert your lawn to a native vegetable garden. In addition to his work at the garden, Dany has long specialized in incorporating edibles into landscaping. In fact, he co-founded Edible Earth Resources in 2008, an edible-focused regional landscaping company, specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of edible landscapes. Join him to learn how to transform your lawn into a beautiful edible native plant garden! Register on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/turning-lawns-into-native-vegetable-gardens-tickets-487290347547. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.
thekatynews.com
Celebrate The Year of the Rabbit at Katy Mills
Celebrate The Year of the Rabbit at Katy Mills with Soaring Phoenix Dragon & Lion Dance Association for a traditional Lion Dance performance in the food court on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:30 PM. Soaring Phoenix Dragon & Lion Dance Association will perform the traditional dance to celebrate the mark of the Lunar New Year.
thekatynews.com
Galveston’s January Line-up: Restaurant Weeks, Museum Day, Chili fest and more
Visitors to Galveston will be able to start their new year off in a delicious way during Galveston Restaurant Week taking place Jan. 9-Feb. 5. The event will bring the island’s vibrant food scene to life for weeks of dining that will showcase the tastiest culinary gems Galveston has to offer.
thekatynews.com
I-10 Shootout Featuring Top Girls’ Teams
The annual I-10 Shootout girls’ soccer tournament is underway, and Tompkins and Jordan could meet Saturday in a local clash. Both teams are playing in the Falcon Bracket of the 8-bracket, 63-team event, which includes matches Thursday-Saturday. Tompkins dominated Mansfield Legacy, 6-1, on Thursday night at home. And the Jordan girls held off Cy Ranch, 2-1, in the bottom half of the same bracket.
thekatynews.com
Soccer Battle For Supremacy Begins
District openers don’t often bring out the fire of a playoff contest. But when Cinco Ranch boys’ soccer team traveled to Taylor on Tuesday, the Cougar-Mustang competition rivaled a regional final for intensity. The 1-1 tie between two District 19-6A playoff contenders demanded midseason heroics also. After a...
Comments / 0