Join Dany Millikin, Director of Education at the Houston Botanic Garden, to learn how to convert your lawn to a native vegetable garden. In addition to his work at the garden, Dany has long specialized in incorporating edibles into landscaping. In fact, he co-founded Edible Earth Resources in 2008, an edible-focused regional landscaping company, specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of edible landscapes. Join him to learn how to transform your lawn into a beautiful edible native plant garden! Register on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/turning-lawns-into-native-vegetable-gardens-tickets-487290347547. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO