Like many parts of the country, the Texas real estate market cooled off a bit in 2022 in the face of rising federal interest rates. However, according to data collected by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, new home starts picked up toward the end of 2022, increasing by as much as 6.7% as recently as October. With building activity seemingly moving in the right direction in the Lone Star state, keep reading for a detailed breakdown on what to expect from Texas home builders in 2023.
