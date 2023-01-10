DOWNTOWN — Officials will consider ways to slow down drivers around Grant Park as part of a revamp of the bustling and sprawling park. The Park District hosted a community meeting Wednesday with UrbanWorks, kicking off the first event in a series of six public meetings that will help officials update the Grant Park Framework Plan. The plan, also called Chicago’s Front Yard Reimagined, will provide guidelines for improving the famed Downtown park’s role as a public space and destination.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO