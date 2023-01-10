ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman Hit By Bus In Streeterville Gets $20 Million Settlement From CTA

DOWNTOWN — The Chicago Transit Authority will pay $20 million to settle a 2019 lawsuit after a bus hit and pinned a Pennsylvania woman crossing the street, causing severe injuries to her leg. The Chicago Transit Board agreed to the settlement during their meeting Friday, voting unanimously to accept...
Can City Slow Down Drivers Around Grant Park? New Plan Will Consider Ways To Reduce Traffic, Officials Say

DOWNTOWN — Officials will consider ways to slow down drivers around Grant Park as part of a revamp of the bustling and sprawling park. The Park District hosted a community meeting Wednesday with UrbanWorks, kicking off the first event in a series of six public meetings that will help officials update the Grant Park Framework Plan. The plan, also called Chicago’s Front Yard Reimagined, will provide guidelines for improving the famed Downtown park’s role as a public space and destination.
15 Ways You Can Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day In Chicago This Year

CHICAGO — Chicagoans all over the city have walks, bike rides, donation drives and more planned for this weekend to celebrate civil rights activist the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. MLK Day on Monday celebrates the birth of King, the renowned Civil Rights movement leader. Block Club rounded up...
Bennett Lawson Will Likely Succeed Ald. Tom Tunney In 44th Ward After Challenger Knocked Off Ballot

LAKEVIEW — A former candidate for 44th Ward alderman who was knocked off the ballot due to a technicality is suing to reverse the election board’s ruling. Nathan Bean was the sole challenger to Bennett Lawson, outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney’s chief of staff, who is running to replace him as 44th Ward alderman. Lawson is now running unopposed. But Bean hopes the lawsuit will lead to him being re-added to the ballot.
Man Dies After Kenwood Building Partially Collapses

KENWOOD — A man died Thursday morning after a Kenwood building partially collapsed, trapping him underneath debris, officials said. The man was performing rehab work on a three-story building at 749 E. Oakwood Blvd. when bricks and other materials along one side of the building partially collapsed, pinning him, fire department officials said. First responders arrived on the scene around 11 a.m. and rescuers located the man an hour and 40 minutes later, spokesperson Larry Merritt said.
Greg Mitchell Will Likely Be Reelected 7th Ward Alderman After Challengers Booted From Ballot

SOUTH SHORE — Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) will likely win a third term in City Council after his two challengers were knocked off February’s ballot. Professional mediator Jocilyn Floyd and businessperson Anthony “Tony” Blair will not challenge Mitchell to represent the 7th Ward in City Council, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. The ward covers parts of South Shore, South Chicago, Calumet Heights and South Deering.
