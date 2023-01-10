Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
blockclubchicago.org
This Week In Photos: Englewood Railroad Expansion, Mayoral Forum, LGBTQ Bar Security And More
CHICAGO — The city was graced with sunlight this week after days of gray and gloomy weather. And there was plenty of other news for Chicago. Read more: Read more: Ravenswood’s Vin312 Winery Has A New Tasting Room. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom....
blockclubchicago.org
Chatham’s Josephine’s Southern Cooking Shifts To Weekend-Only Hours As Owners Scout New Location
CHATHAM — A South Side staple that has charmed the likes of Aretha Franklin might have to say goodbye after decades in Chatham if business doesn’t pick up, but owners are searching for a second location to spread their wings — and recipes. Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436...
blockclubchicago.org
Woman Hit By Bus In Streeterville Gets $20 Million Settlement From CTA
DOWNTOWN — The Chicago Transit Authority will pay $20 million to settle a 2019 lawsuit after a bus hit and pinned a Pennsylvania woman crossing the street, causing severe injuries to her leg. The Chicago Transit Board agreed to the settlement during their meeting Friday, voting unanimously to accept...
blockclubchicago.org
Can City Slow Down Drivers Around Grant Park? New Plan Will Consider Ways To Reduce Traffic, Officials Say
DOWNTOWN — Officials will consider ways to slow down drivers around Grant Park as part of a revamp of the bustling and sprawling park. The Park District hosted a community meeting Wednesday with UrbanWorks, kicking off the first event in a series of six public meetings that will help officials update the Grant Park Framework Plan. The plan, also called Chicago’s Front Yard Reimagined, will provide guidelines for improving the famed Downtown park’s role as a public space and destination.
blockclubchicago.org
48th Ward Candidates Aiming To Replace Ald. Harry Osterman To Debate Issues At Forum Saturday
EDGEWATER — Candidates to replace Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) will gather to debate the issues at a forum Saturday hosted by local business groups. The 48th Ward aldermanic candidate forum is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway. The event is free and open to the public.
blockclubchicago.org
15 Ways You Can Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day In Chicago This Year
CHICAGO — Chicagoans all over the city have walks, bike rides, donation drives and more planned for this weekend to celebrate civil rights activist the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. MLK Day on Monday celebrates the birth of King, the renowned Civil Rights movement leader. Block Club rounded up...
blockclubchicago.org
Bennett Lawson Will Likely Succeed Ald. Tom Tunney In 44th Ward After Challenger Knocked Off Ballot
LAKEVIEW — A former candidate for 44th Ward alderman who was knocked off the ballot due to a technicality is suing to reverse the election board’s ruling. Nathan Bean was the sole challenger to Bennett Lawson, outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney’s chief of staff, who is running to replace him as 44th Ward alderman. Lawson is now running unopposed. But Bean hopes the lawsuit will lead to him being re-added to the ballot.
blockclubchicago.org
Newly Appointed Southwest Side Alderperson Faces Community Organizer In Bid For 12th Ward Seat
MCKINLEY PARK — The race to represent the 12th Ward in City Council this year has been whittled down to two, with a local activist hoping to defeat the handpicked successor of former Ald. George Cardenas. Ald. Anabel Abarca (12th) and Julia Ramirez are the sole candidates in the...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Dies After Kenwood Building Partially Collapses
KENWOOD — A man died Thursday morning after a Kenwood building partially collapsed, trapping him underneath debris, officials said. The man was performing rehab work on a three-story building at 749 E. Oakwood Blvd. when bricks and other materials along one side of the building partially collapsed, pinning him, fire department officials said. First responders arrived on the scene around 11 a.m. and rescuers located the man an hour and 40 minutes later, spokesperson Larry Merritt said.
blockclubchicago.org
Promontory Point Takes A Step Toward Landmark Status With Key Commission’s Approval
HYDE PARK — Promontory Point is one step closer to being named a Chicago landmark after a key city commission moved the effort forward. The Commission on Chicago Landmarks voted unanimously Thursday to grant Promontory Point a preliminary landmark designation. The Point — which runs from 54th to 56th...
blockclubchicago.org
Could Promontory Point Become A City Landmark? Key Commission Will Take Up The Question This Week
HYDE PARK — Promontory Point is being considered for landmark status, a crucial designation supporters say will help safeguard the Point’s limestone steps during future renovations. The Commission on Chicago Landmarks will vote Thursday whether to grant the Point a preliminary landmark designation. The Point, which runs from...
blockclubchicago.org
County Assessor Agrees To Meet With Pilsen Residents After Protests Over Soaring Property Tax Increases
PILSEN — The Cook County Assessor will attend a community meeting in Pilsen next week after neighbors upset by property tax increases rallied outside his office Thursday morning. A crowd of about 30 people gathered Downtown at Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s office to speak out after Pilsen residents were hit...
blockclubchicago.org
9 People Are Running For Chicago Mayor. Here’s A Look At Their Education Records
CHICAGO — A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor. Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to...
blockclubchicago.org
Greg Mitchell Will Likely Be Reelected 7th Ward Alderman After Challengers Booted From Ballot
SOUTH SHORE — Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) will likely win a third term in City Council after his two challengers were knocked off February’s ballot. Professional mediator Jocilyn Floyd and businessperson Anthony “Tony” Blair will not challenge Mitchell to represent the 7th Ward in City Council, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. The ward covers parts of South Shore, South Chicago, Calumet Heights and South Deering.
Comments / 0