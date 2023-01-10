Read full article on original website
Related
‘Do or die’: Western Kansas farmers push to save Ogallala aquifer
SUBLETTE — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades of...
WIBW
Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Wichita firefighter
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags across the State of Kansas have been ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Wichita firefighter Larry Feuerborn. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed Executive Order 20-30 to order all flags throughout the Sunflower state to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday.
WIBW
Gyroville closing in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
KAKE TV
'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
WIBW
KS Soybean Assoc. honors supporters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People who’ve spread the story of soy were honored for their efforts promoting the industry. The Kansas Soybean Assoc. and Kansas Soybean Commission hosted their annual Soybean Expo Wednesday at Topeka’s Maner Conference Center. During lunch, the groups presented their annual awards. Charlene Patton...
WIBW
Shriners to donate circus tickets to Kansas Air National Guard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas Air National Guard will get to attend the Arab Shriners Circus in Topeka for free thanks to a ticket donation from the organization. The Kansas Air National Guard says on Thursday, Dec. 12, that in a generous show of support for airmen...
VIDEO Appears to Show Black Wolf Roaming Kansas City
This recent, startling footage shows what appears to be a large black wolf wandering through a Kansas City neighborhood. Uploaded as a short by YoutTube user Yung Money, the clip also features his flowing expletives as the man sees something he absolutely did not expect. Appearing to be a black phase gray wolf (Canis lupus), the canine warily trots through a snow covered yard towards a fire hydrant.
WIBW
Kansas’ Childers drafted to KC Current
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City native is staying home. Rylan Childers was drafted to the KC Current Thursday night in the fourth round with the 42nd pick. The 5′7 Midfielder started in all 20 matches for the Jayhawks this season. She recorded seven goals, six assists, and 20 points. She spent the last three years with KU after she transferred from Kansas City.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
WIBW
KS Insurance Commissioner reports big year aiding consumers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new year and new legislative session bring new priorities and proposals from many of our state leaders. That includes the Kansas Insurance Department. Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt visited Eye on NE Kansas to update what’s happening with her office. Watch the interview to...
WIBW
Report finds Kansas spends little on smoking tobacco
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is one of the states to spend little money on smoking tobacco. With the cost of smoking totaling more than $600 billion per year, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that it released its report on The Real Cost of Smoking by State, and Kansas was found to spend one of the least amounts of money.
WIBW
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
WIBW
Kansas Highway Patrol releases name of fire captain injured in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The firefighter that was hospitalized in a crash Thursday morning, January 12, has been identified. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ty C. Forshee, 45, of Auburn, was the name of the firefighter that was hurt in a crash Thursday morning. The crash log...
WIBW
Patterson Legal honors HEARTS with latest gift
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal came full circle with its January “Patterson Gives Back” gift. Tyler Patterson made the presentation Wednesday to Alicia Walker with HEARTS during Eye on NE Kansas. HEARTS stands for Helping Empower Adolescents Reject Thoughts of Suicide. Walker says the group already has...
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21
TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - Dayson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Hutchinson introduces us to our Wednesday’s Child this week: a sweet little guy named Dayson. Dayson is a sweet little guy. He’s 8 years old. He loves to sing and sings sweet little songs. He just makes you smile. He also likes to swim and always has something in his hand. Usually he carries some sort of fidget in his hands to keep them busy.
KWCH.com
Wichitans Sam Bidwell, Lander Ballard among 8 selected for Kansas Music HOF
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two artists out of Wichita, Sam Bidwell and Lander Ballard, were among eight acts selected for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They will join Get Smart! (Lawrence), Topeka-based acts The Group and Mark Toelkes, Jon E. Miller (Newton), Wendell Hall (St. George) and Liberal’s Jerrod Niemann at an induction ceremony on April 15 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence.
WIBW
Civil rights advocate shares message he’ll bring to Topeka’s Living the Dream banquet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continue all week in Topeka. Living the Dream hosts its annual scholarship and awards banquet Saturday night, with a keynote speech from Rev. Markel Hutchins. He is from Atlanta and founded the group Movement Forward. Rev. Hutchings spoke with...
Comments / 1