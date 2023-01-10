Project New York Anticipates Top-Tier Retailers

A who’s who of retailers is registered to attend Project New York on Jan. 24-25.

The Informa Markets Fashion-owned show said registered retailers include Westerlind, Beams Japan, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Stag Provisions, Goose Barnacle, J. Crew, Ron Herman, Dover Street Market, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Blue In Green , Rothmans, Hills of Kerrisdale, American Rag, Kith , Iron Shop Provisions, Steadbrook, The Armoury, Homme Essential, Hypebeast, Kafka Mercantile, Macy’s and more.

The men’s and gender-fluid contemporary market will take place at Iron23 in the Flatiron District.

Exhibitors span outerwear brands like Alpha Industries and Quartz Co. Outerwear to denim brands like Rails, Gilded Age Denim and Nudie Jeans, which will provide on-site denim repairs.

Though a collaboration with New York Men’s Day, attendees can expect a “full fashion experience” with the focus of highlighting emerging fashion designers in a nonconventional way, Project said.

Project NY returned to in-person events in July 2022 with educational events on gender fluid merchandising and an artisan market open to the general public.

“Project NY is like a lens into today’s cultural landscape, it will shine a light on prominent brands across a broad range of categories including denim, outerwear, contemporary streetwear, footwear, and traditional men’s wear,” said Edwina Kulego, vice president of Project. “The diversity in genderfluid fashion continues to be a highlight for retailers and we are excited to usher in the latest brands within that realm.”

Project Las Vegas will take place Feb. 13-15.