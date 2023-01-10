Read full article on original website
cbs17
Spanish farmers protest ecological threshold for Tagus River
MADRID (AP) — Farmers protested in Madrid on Wednesday against a governmental order to provide ecological protection for a river, a move they see as a threat to the water resources they need to irrigate their crops. Several thousand protesters — bused in from the southeastern region impacted by...
cbs17
Spain: Jail for 2 women repatriated from Syria
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge on Wednesday ordered jail without bail for two women repatriated from Syria for their suspected involvement with the Islamic State group. The pair should be held because they are considered to be a flight risk and of their long alleged connections with IS, the judge said in a statement issued by the National Court. The women are under investigation for the crime of belonging to a terrorist organization.
cbs17
Sweden: Erdogan effigy ‘act of sabotage’ against NATO bid
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday denounced a protest by Kurds in central Stockholm, where an effigy of Turkey’s president was hung from a lamppost, as an act of “sabotage” against Sweden’s bid to join NATO. The protest outside City...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Opinion: Mexico's program to protect journalists has failed. Here are three ways it can improve.
Despite the nationwide implementation of this strategy, journalists and media workers have continued to be a target for lethal violence.
