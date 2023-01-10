Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Norwell girls, boys basketball beat Abington in South Shore League
Norwell won both basketball matchups against South Shore League rival Abington on Friday night. The girls won on the road, 83-56, as Chloe Richardson scored a career-high 29 points, and Maddie Oliver tied her career high with 26 points for the Clippers (10-1). In the loss, the host Green Wave...
700 at 70: Fort Collins' Bruce Dick charges past latest milestone in legendary coaching career
Win No. 700 at age 70. And there's no sign of slowing down for legendary Colorado boys basketball coach Bruce Dick. Not with a Fort Collins High School program rejuvenated...
Chaney overcomes slow start to top Youngstown East
Chaney senior Jason Hewlett led the way despite early foul trouble with 17 points on the night.
