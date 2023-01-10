Read full article on original website
New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin
The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Haiti democracy withers as last senators leave office
Haiti's last elected senators have officially left office, raising fears for the future of democracy in an impoverished, crime-ravaged state that has not managed to hold a vote since 2016. With not a single elected official left on the national stage as of Tuesday, and gangs running amok across the...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Israel's Netanyahu defends proposed justice reform
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday rejected accusations that his government's judicial reforms would undermine democracy. Justice Minister Yariv Levin has announced a series of measures which would allow politicians to override Supreme Court decisions and change the way judges are appointed. An open letter published on Thursday by...
Turkey lashes out at Sweden over Kurdish tweet
Turkey on Thursday summoned Sweden's ambassador to lodge an angry protest over a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan swinging by his legs from a rope. The diplomatic spat threatened to set back Sweden's efforts to break down NATO member Turkey's resistance...
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. Spanish-language US television network Univision claimed in December that an American soldier living with a Colombian army battalion in 2019 had sexually abused and impregnated a 10-year-old girl from the Nukak tribe in the southern Amazonia region.
Iran temporarily suspends one protest-linked execution
Iran's supreme court has temporarily suspended the execution of death row convict Mohammad Boroghani who was found guilty of charges related to the country's wave of protests, the judiciary said Wednesday. The ruling came after the defendant's lawyer "filed a request for the resumption of the legal proceedings for his...
Peru closes tourist hub airport as nationwide protests persist
Weeks-long protests that have left dozens dead across Peru continued on Thursday, with escalating tensions in Andean city Cusco prompting the government to preemptively close the tourist hub's airport. Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country demanding new elections and the...
Norway stocks up on ammunition with major order
Norway, a NATO member that shares a border with Russia, said Friday it would place an order for artillery shells worth 2.6 billion kroner ($263 million) to boost its ammunition stocks. The defence ministry has signed an agreement with national ammunition manufacturer Nammo which, as a result of this "biggest...
UPDATE 5-North America vows to strengthen economic ties, Mexico energy row rumbles on
Leaders of United States, Mexico and Canada meet in Mexico City. Talks center on boosting economy as energy dispute unresolved. (Adds quotes from news conference) The United States, Mexico and Canada on Tuesday vowed to tighten economic ties, producing more goods regionally and boosting semiconductor output, even as integration is hampered by an ongoing dispute over Mexico's nationalist energy policies.
More protests in Peru as US calls for 'restraint'
Peru was rocked by further unrest Wednesday as demonstrators blocked roads and held mass funerals for those killed in violent protests that have gripped the country, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. In total 40 people have died in over a month of protests demanding the...
Union leader arrested as protests continue in Peru
Police in Peru announced the arrest of a trade union leader with supposed links to Maoist rebels as roadblocks and protests against President Dina Boluarte continued throughout the country on Friday. Police said they had arrested Rocio Leandro, a union leader from the south-central Ayacucho region, accused of financing protests...
Improved Syria-Turkey ties should seek end to 'occupation': Assad
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said Thursday that a Moscow-brokered rapprochement with Turkey should aim for "the end of occupation" by Ankara of parts of Syria. The comment, in a statement from his office, was Assad's first on meetings between ministers from Ankara and Damascus after more than a decade of enmity during Syria's civil war.
Morocco, Spain arrest three jihadists in joint raids
Moroccan and Spanish authorities have broken up a jihadist cell linked to the Islamic State group and arrested its three members in a joint operation, Morocco's security services said Wednesday. One of the "extremist elements" was arrested by special forces from Morocco's DGST domestic intelligence agency in the rural southern...
Gas pipeline explodes in Lithuania, no victims: operator
An explosion damaged a gas pipeline in northern Lithuania on Friday, with no injuries reported, said the operator, Amber Grid. The explosion happened at around 5:00 pm (1900 GMT in the Pasvalys district, said the statement, posted on its website. "According to initial data, no people were injured," it added....
Islamic State claims blast that kills 5 in Kabul
The Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility Wednesday for a suicide bombing outside the foreign ministry in Kabul that officials and witnesses said killed at least five people and wounded 40 others. An IS member slipped by Taliban security barriers "before blowing up his explosive belt in the middle of...
UAE agrees to roll over Pakistan debt, add $1 billion more
The United Arab Emirates has agreed to roll over $2 billion owed by Pakistan and provide the country with an extra loan of $1 billion, Islamabad said Thursday. The agreement comes as Pakistan grapples with a major foreign exchange crisis, holding enough reserves to pay for just three weeks of imports.
Russia claims control of Soledar, Ukraine says fighting ongoing
Russia said Friday its forces had wrested control of the war-scarred town of Soledar in east Ukraine, its first claim of victory in months of battlefield setbacks, but Ukraine said fierce fighting was still under way. Both sides have conceded heavy losses in the battle for the salt mining outpost,...
The battle for Soledar: 'Bloodiest' of Moscow's offensive
- Donetsk gateway - Soledar is a small salt mining town in the industrial Donetsk region with a pre-fighting population of around 11,000 people. Before it became the epicentre of fighting, it was known for being the largest salt mine in Europe and its 200 kilometres (120 miles) of underground tunnels now lend a tactical advantage.
