KTTS
Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs bill banning assault weapons, large magazines
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., signed a bill into law banning high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines. Most individuals under age 21 are also prohibited from buying any type of firearm in the state. The new law takes effect immediately. The Illinois House of Representatives had passed the bill last week...
KTTS
Police Fatally Shoot Man with Knife in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police in Columbia, Missouri say a man suspected of assaulting several people was fatally shot when he rushed toward officers with a knife. It happened Wednesday night at the Stonegate mobile home park. A Columbia police spokesman said Thursday that 28-year-old Jordan Pruyn dropped a...
KTTS
Charges Filed In Pulaski County Murder
(KTTS News) — A man has been charged in a fatal shooting in Pulsaki County. Tyron Spence-Bey is charged with murder for a shooting Wednesday near St. Robert. Deputies found Robin Keppel dead at a home on Hobo Lane.
KTTS
Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closing In Osage Beach
(AP/KTTS News) — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Osage Beach is on the list of upcoming store closings. So far, it’s the only location in the Ozarks. Here’s the latest list of store closings. Bed Bath & Beyond says it may need to file for...
