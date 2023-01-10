Read full article on original website
New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin
The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Haiti democracy withers as last senators leave office
Haiti's last elected senators have officially left office, raising fears for the future of democracy in an impoverished, crime-ravaged state that has not managed to hold a vote since 2016. With not a single elected official left on the national stage as of Tuesday, and gangs running amok across the...
Israel's Netanyahu defends proposed justice reform
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday rejected accusations that his government's judicial reforms would undermine democracy. Justice Minister Yariv Levin has announced a series of measures which would allow politicians to override Supreme Court decisions and change the way judges are appointed. An open letter published on Thursday by...
Turkey lashes out at Kurdish group in Sweden over tweet
Turkey lashed out Thursday at a video posted by a Kurdish group in Sweden calling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a "dictator" and showing him swinging by his legs from a rope. A tweet by the Rojava Committee of Sweden on Wednesday compared Erdogan to Italy's Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.
Zelensky says fighting ongoing in Ukraine's Soledar
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that fighting was ongoing in Soledar, an eastern Ukrainian city that Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed to control earlier, and that the front was "holding". "The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend" to have achieved some successes in Soledar, Zelensky said...
New US House Republican majority focuses on abortion
Republican US lawmakers were set Wednesday to pass legislation shoring up their anti-abortion credentials -- but sparking accusations from within their ranks that they are paying "lip service" to the issue rather than taking meaningful action. The House of Representatives will vote on two resolutions -- the least controversial of...
Australia urges quick security deal with PNG
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Thursday for a "swift" new security deal with Papua New Guinea, as his government seeks to parry China's expanding influence in the Pacific. In a first-ever address to the Papua New Guinea parliament by a foreign head of government, Albanese underscored the need for...
West African chief vows support for jihadist-torn Burkina
The head of West Africa's regional bloc has expressed support for jihadist-hit Burkina Faso less than five months after an insurgency sparked by Islamist militants sparked a new coup, the Burkinabe government said. Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, current president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), made...
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. Spanish-language US television network Univision claimed in December that an American soldier living with a Colombian army battalion in 2019 had sexually abused and impregnated a 10-year-old girl from the Nukak tribe in the southern Amazonia region.
DRC rebels agree to continue 'orderly withdrawal': mediator
M23 rebels have agreed to continue an "orderly withdrawal" from conquered territory in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta said Thursday. Kenyatta met M23 leaders in his role as mediator in the conflict on behalf of the seven-nation East African Community regional...
North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace
In Siversk, a town north of Soledar that could be next in line for the Russian advance, Oleksandr Kuzenko and his neighbours took solace in an old tradition Friday as they hunkered down in their basement shelter. Malanka, New Year Eve's in the Julian calendar, is best known for famed...
UPDATE 5-North America vows to strengthen economic ties, Mexico energy row rumbles on
Leaders of United States, Mexico and Canada meet in Mexico City. Talks center on boosting economy as energy dispute unresolved. (Adds quotes from news conference) The United States, Mexico and Canada on Tuesday vowed to tighten economic ties, producing more goods regionally and boosting semiconductor output, even as integration is hampered by an ongoing dispute over Mexico's nationalist energy policies.
Iran temporarily suspends one protest-linked execution
Iran's supreme court has temporarily suspended the execution of death row convict Mohammad Boroghani who was found guilty of charges related to the country's wave of protests, the judiciary said Wednesday. The ruling came after the defendant's lawyer "filed a request for the resumption of the legal proceedings for his...
Police say 5 killed in blast near Afghan foreign ministry
Afghan police said at least five people were killed and several wounded in a blast near the foreign ministry in Kabul on Wednesday. "An explosion took place today on the road to the ministry of foreign affairs as a result of which five civilians were martyred and several more were injured," said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran.
Union leader arrested as protests continue in Peru
Police in Peru announced the arrest of a trade union leader with supposed links to Maoist rebels as roadblocks and protests against President Dina Boluarte continued throughout the country on Friday. Police said they had arrested Rocio Leandro, a union leader from the south-central Ayacucho region, accused of financing protests...
More protests in Peru as US calls for 'restraint'
Peru was rocked by further unrest Wednesday as demonstrators blocked roads and held mass funerals for those killed in violent protests that have gripped the country, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. In total 40 people have died in over a month of protests demanding the...
Morocco, Spain arrest three jihadists in joint raids
Moroccan and Spanish authorities have broken up a jihadist cell linked to the Islamic State group and arrested its three members in a joint operation, Morocco's security services said Wednesday. One of the "extremist elements" was arrested by special forces from Morocco's DGST domestic intelligence agency in the rural southern...
