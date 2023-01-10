Read full article on original website
Happi
Ren Clean Skincare Launches Boost + Protect Perfect Canvas Smooth, Prep & Plump Essence
New from Ren Clean Skincare is the Boost + Protect Perfect Canvas Smooth, Prep & Plump Essence. Bioactives include bio-ferment to plump with hydration for luminous skin; hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids to hydrate for smoother skin and reinforce the moisture barrier; and marribium extract to help protect skin against pollutants.
sippycupmom.com
Which Treatment is Best for Frizzy Hair?
A fuzzy or uneven texture results from frizzy hair because it gets up or curls in a different direction than the surrounding hair. Humidity, chemical treatments, and heat styling tools are the three most common causes of frizzy hair. It’s like every girl’s worst nightmare, something we should all try to avoid.
Happi
Roc Skincare Launches Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Eye Balm
Roc Skincare recently launched its new Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Eye Balm. The eye treatment, reminiscent of a lipstick, provides an easy application that glides on clear and visibly brightens and reduces dark circles. It’s specifically formulated with Roc’s patent-pending blend of Vitamin C to boost radiance; peptides to firm; and antioxidants to target puffiness and dark circles.
EXCLUSIVE: Ilia Beauty Founder Sasha Plavsic on New Eye Cream and Expanding Skin Care, Following Famille C Acquisition
Ilia Beauty is leaning into skin care. The brand, launched in 2011, introduces its Bright Start Activated Eye Cream on Tuesday. Priced at $46, key ingredients include sea fennel extract (a plant-based retinol alternative meant to brighten, firm and smooth, according to the brand), an upcycled avocado extract (a zero-waste active meant to reduce the look of dark circles and puffiness), as well as caffeine and peptides (which also help depuff). It’s made to tackle under-eye issues so people can apply concealer more smoothly.
Mielle Organics Founder Responds To TikTok Controversy Over White Women Using Rosemary Hair Oil
Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez responded to a growing controversy on TikTok about white users of her products.
Peppermint Oil Is The Best Oil For Hair Growth, According To Hair Stylists
Hair loss is a frustrating but unfortunately common concern for women over 40. There are many factors that go into causing hair loss, such as genetics or medical conditions. From special shampoos to oil treatments, there are plenty of ways to try to ...
3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Reduce Fine Lines And Wrinkles
How well do you know your skincare ingredients? You can have shelves upon shelves of products, but if you aren’t honing in on specific ingredients that can address your skincare needs, you may be throwing money away. Luckily, gaining skincare IQ points isn’t as difficult as it seems. There are three key ingredients that you can incorporate into your skincare routine today that will make a big difference in your skin’s texture and can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
KSN.com
Best body wash for dry skin
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
Best hair conditioner
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your shampoo can help remove pollutants, flakes and oil from your hair, but you need conditioner to help make your hair look its best. Hair conditioner moisturizes and nourishes locks to leave them smooth, shiny and soft. There are so...
Are polishes, acrylics and powders bad for my fingernails? Do I need a breather between manicures?
People are increasingly opting for regular manicures – with vibrant layers of polish, gel, acrylic or powder. Australians spend more than $22 billion a year on beauty treatments. And it’s not slowing down – the beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at around 2–5% in the next year. Manicure popularity (velvet nails are among the latest looks) could be down to fashion, social media influencers or our desire for small luxuries. But should we hold off from treatments, and give our nails a break every now and then? ...
Women's Health
Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain
Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
Happi
Former P&G & Chanel Execs Introduce New Skincare Brand Cacaye
Evoq Brand Lab’s Cacaye is a new skincare brand built around CaCay nut oil, which native to the Amazon. The company is also using fermented ingredients. CaCay oil has a variety of benefits including components that improve the appearance of lines, wrinkles, tone, dehydration, dark spots, irritation, and sensitivity without an oily or sticky finish, according to the brand.
These Common Haircare Ingredients May Actually Cause Hair Loss: Sulfates & Silicones
It’s easy to assume that if a hair product is on store shelves it MUST BE great for your hair. After all, why else would it have been created and marketed for “healthy hair,” right? But just as no two brands are identical, some haircare products like shampoos, conditioners, serums, and sprays are formulated with ingredients that can actually cause damage (both short and long-term) to your strands and scalp. And sometimes figuring out which products to avoid and which are keepers requires a deep dive into a product’s list of ingredients — which is what Hair and Beauty Expert Gwenda Harmon at PowerYourCurls.com does to shed light on these common haircare ingredients that may actually cause hair loss.
Prevention
What Does Hyaluronic Acid Do? 6 Benefits of Hyaluronic Acid, According to Dermatologists
Hyaluronic acid (or HA for short) might sound like just a trendy, buzzy term that’s taking over the skincare industry—but it’s something that has been around for quite some time. Often found at the top of ingredients lists in the best face moisturizers for dry skin, the best hand creams, and so much more, it’s totally normal to wonder: What does hyaluronic acid do?
Happi
P&G to Acquire Mielle Organics
Haircare brand Mielle Organics only spent a few days in Happi's January 2023 rising indie brands feature, as seen here. Now, P&G Beauty will buy Mielle Organics, best known for textured haircare and other personal care rooted in natural ingredients sold at stores like Ulta and Target. Mielle Organics will...
Argan Oil for Hair: Hair Experts on the Benefits and Uses
Your softest hair yet is well within reach.
How hair extensions, hair dye and hair tools can lead to hair loss
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Kim Kardashian recently revealed her natural hair, women are looking into what causes hair loss and how to heal damaged hair. Lots of things can cause hair loss from improper placement of extensions, extreme usage of hair dye, and weakening of the hair follicles by constant heat styling. Many women […]
Is Argan Oil Good For Your Hair? A Hairstylist Explains
There has been a lot of buzz around argan oil lately, and for good reason. Celebrated in the natural-hair community for years, this amber-tinged oil effectively nixes frizz and leaves hair feeling incredibly silky and smooth. But if you aren't using your hair oil the correct way, it may actually dry out your strands. Allow us to explain.
Happi
Boulder Startup Develops First-Ever Concealer for Hickeys
Consumers can kiss those hickeys goodbye. A startup company based in Boulder, CO has developed a concealer designed to eliminate hickeys on the spot. The product, created by a company headed by college dropout Sven Patzer, is being touted as a breakthrough in the cosmetic industry. Designed for all skin...
