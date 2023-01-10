It’s easy to assume that if a hair product is on store shelves it MUST BE great for your hair. After all, why else would it have been created and marketed for “healthy hair,” right? But just as no two brands are identical, some haircare products like shampoos, conditioners, serums, and sprays are formulated with ingredients that can actually cause damage (both short and long-term) to your strands and scalp. And sometimes figuring out which products to avoid and which are keepers requires a deep dive into a product’s list of ingredients — which is what Hair and Beauty Expert Gwenda Harmon at PowerYourCurls.com does to shed light on these common haircare ingredients that may actually cause hair loss.

1 DAY AGO