4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
kciiradio.com
Road Warriors! WACO Sweeps Ravens in Kalona
The WACO Warrior boys and girls basketball teams continued their terrific campaigns Thursday with a pair of road wins over the Hillcrest Academy Ravens at Hillcrest Union in Kalona. The WACO girls were a 66-36 winner. The Warriors won each of the first two periods by matching 18-8 scores to take a 36-16 lead into half. WACO continued to extend their lead after break, outscoring the Ravens 30-20 after intermission. After the game, WACO head coach Lisa Graber talked about the keys to victory and individual standouts. “We feel comfortable with whoever gets the rebound to turn and push the ball up the floor, and we have people capable of running the floor. If we make those connections, I think those are nice scenarios where we can get some easy buckets. (Ellah Kissell) is really athletic and she did a really nice job tonight just finishing. She didn’t have a three, she can do that too, but, tonight one of our goals was that we weren’t going to live and die by the three point line. We were going to run the floor. We have to keep pushing ourselves that way, and then finishing at the bucket. Grace (Coble) I know had some of those and then Katie (Leichty). They just run the floor and play well together there. We just wanted to see if we could accomplish those things and I think we could see that in the scoring category.”
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawk Sharp Shooters Sizzle Saturday at Solon; Seale, Coblentz and Brenneman Take Titles
After nearly a month off, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams traveled to Solon Saturday for competition and brought back some individual hardware. The Golden Hawk high school shooters finished fifth of five teams with a 3037 score, Solon won their home tournament with a 3258. Grace Allred had the top girls score for Mid-Prairie, placing 14th of 60 with a 259, including six 10s. Caiden Sellers fired a 270 with ten 10s for the Golden Hawk boys, to place 19th of 99 high school boys.
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawk Girls Send-Off Seniors With Win
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls wrestling wrapped up the home dual season Thursday and sent the fans in black-and-gold home happy with a win over Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Golden Hawks topped the Prairie Hawks by a 57-47 margin. Most Mid-Prairie grapplers got multiple matches on the night. Golden Hawk senior Mia Garvey went 2-0 with a fall over Erika Brokovich and a 7-3 victory against Claire Hynek. Garvey spoke after the meet about the two wins. “I think I liked the first one better because I actually pinned her. She tried to get underneath my arms a little and I threw my arm over top and grabbed on. Then she tried to pull her head out so I made it a little tighter and I popped my hips up and threw her under. In match two, I was going for a shot and she dropped her head a little bit, so I figured that if I took it and I tried to throw it again, maybe I could do it again. I did and I got the points that I needed to win. It feels pretty amazing. I had a lot of family here watching me. A lot of people that I’m really close to that came to watch and it just feels really great to show off!”
kciiradio.com
Highland’s Valenzuela, Lone Tree’s Swaink Win at Wrestling Duals
The Highland Huskies dropped a pair of wrestling duals last night, falling 37-16 to Mediapolis and 60-12 to Wapello. The night was a productive one for Highland senior Carlos Valenzuela. The 12th-ranked wrestler in Class 1A at 132 pounds pinned both of his opponents to improve to 27-1. Huskies junior Luke Guseman added to his state-ranked resume with a 16-3 major decision win at 120 lbs and moved to 15-5.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Close Deal Against Regals at Xtream Arena
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys basketball team scored a rivalry win Tuesday over Iowa City Regina at Xtream Arena in Coralville 58-52. Just 24 hours after a hard fought loss to rival Williamsburg, the Golden Hawks were in for a grind again Tuesday against another rival, as the contest was played in a tight window. Despite a 7-0 early Mid-Prairie run, Regina was on top by one after the first and Mid-Prairie held a slim 27-26 advantage at the half. Even with a deeper rotation, it looked like tired legs might have caught the Hawks in the third as the Regals opened up a six point advantage. The Golden Hawks didn’t waiver, cutting the deficit to one going to the final period. In the fourth, Mid-Prairie sealed the deal with a 15-8 run over the game’s final six minutes. After the win, Golden Hawk senior Alex Bean joined KCII Sports to talk about his breakout day and the team’s effort. “Attacking the rim was working for us. We only shot six free throws on Monday so we talked about being more aggressive. We needed to finish strong, score through contact and get to the free throw line. Playing with a ton of effort, going to the rim, getting easy layups. Toward the end we just locked in and did all the little things right and that’s what helped us win. We like to play fast and we sped them up which helped us. We forced turnovers and then pushed it in transition to get easy layups. The last few nights the younger guys have really stepped up, they’re starting to learn. They’re doing pretty well.”
kciiradio.com
Warriors and Ravens Set For Doubleheader Thursday
It’s a Southeast Iowa Superconference boy/girl hoops doubleheader tonight when the WACO Warriors travel to Kalona to meet the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. The WACO girls are 10-2 overall, 7-1 in the Superconference after pounding New London Monday in Wayland 70-39. On the season, the Warriors are scoring 54 points per game and giving up 32, shooting 43% from the floor, 17% from three and 59% at the line with 28 boards, eight assists, nine steals and 10 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Ellah Kissell at 22 points, third in 1A, seven boards, three steals and two assists per night. Grace Coble is also averaging double figures at 10 per game.
kciiradio.com
Hillcrest and Highland Split Double Dip in Kalona Tuesday
A Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader was split right down the middle Tuesday in Kalona when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens hosted the Highland Huskies. In a broadcast heard live on AM and FM KCII, the Raven boys completed a season sweep of the Huskies by a 67-13 score. An early Raven run of 22-0 spanned the entire first quarter and Hillcrest followed that with a 13-2 sprint in the second to take a 35-2 lead into the locker room. With a running clock in the second half, Hillcrest would outscore the Huskies 32-11 the rest of the way.
kciiradio.com
Highland Girls’ Hoops Puts Away Pekin
The Highland Huskies split a doubleheader Monday evening, with the Husky girls rallying in the second half to defeat conference rival Pekin 43-41. Highland led a low-scoring first quarter 5-1, but Pekin flipped the game on its head and would lead 19-12 at halftime. The Huskies got the deficit down to two points heading into the final period and outscored the Panthers 18-14 in the highest-scoring quarter of the night to secure the victory.
kciiradio.com
WMU Girls Defeat Ranked Mediapolis on the Road
The Winfield-Mount Union girls’ basketball team scored one of their biggest wins of the season as part of a doubleheader at Mediapolis Monday night. WMU, the 11th-ranked team in Class 1A, trailed number-13 Mediapolis by two at the end of the first quarter, but the Wolves flipped the script and led 23-21 at halftime. Winfield-Mount Union stretched the lead to seven going into the final quarter before closing the game on a 16-7 run to remain undefeated this season.
kciiradio.com
Keokuk Hosts Washington Hoops on KCII
The Washington Demons look to stay on track in Southeast Conference basketball when they travel to Keokuk tonight for a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. Despite starting the season 6-4, the Washington girls have dropped three of their last five games. While freshmen guards Adalyn Long and Leighton Messinger try to keep up their early-season scoring pace, senior forward Alex Murphy continues to excel down low by averaging almost 11 points and nine rebounds per game. Washington will try to get their first win over Keokuk since 2014 and take down a Chiefs squad that is 6-5 overall but has just lost once in conference play.
kiwaradio.com
Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Poll Out
3 North Linn 11-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 9-1 4 Dropped Out: West Monona (10), West Burlington (12), Mediapolis (13) Dropped Out: Winterset (12) Dropped Out: Waukee Northwest (9)
‘Those are the players I love to play with’: Hannah Stuelke makes big impact off Hawkeyes’ bench
Iowa freshman forward Hannah Stuelke has made her impact sparingly this season thus far, averaging just 6.5 points per contest in limited minutes. But when she got her opportunity off the bench in Wednesday night’s 93-64 win over Northwestern, she dominated the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes’ reserve wing scored a career-high 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting […]
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa City store begins selling hilarious Caitlin Clark themed shirt after questionable technical foul
Caitlin Clark picked up a questionable technical foul call recently after letting an expletive slip during the Northwestern game. A store in Iowa City took advantage of the opportunity and thought of an interesting way to sell some Iowa hoops shirts. RAYGUN sells clothing and home goods with multiple stores...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Video, Transcript: Fran McCaffery 1-11-23
Iowa Basketball Coach Meets with Media Wednesday
Monticello Express
» The 'Lisbon Leadfoot;' Late driver's career spanned 30 years, many titles
Bill Beckman waves the checkered flag after a 1971 victory in Davenport. (Photos courtesy of Kyle Ealy, Midwest Racing Archives)
No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites
Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
kciiradio.com
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Staats
Celebration of life services for 42-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” A. Staats of Columbus Junction will be Tuesday, January 17th at 10:30a.m. at Marion Avenue Baptist Church in Washington. Calling hours will begin Monday, January 16th at 2p.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. Monday. Interment will take place at the Wapello Cemetery. Memorials have been established for Domestic Abuse Prevention through Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
