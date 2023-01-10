The WACO Warrior boys and girls basketball teams continued their terrific campaigns Thursday with a pair of road wins over the Hillcrest Academy Ravens at Hillcrest Union in Kalona. The WACO girls were a 66-36 winner. The Warriors won each of the first two periods by matching 18-8 scores to take a 36-16 lead into half. WACO continued to extend their lead after break, outscoring the Ravens 30-20 after intermission. After the game, WACO head coach Lisa Graber talked about the keys to victory and individual standouts. “We feel comfortable with whoever gets the rebound to turn and push the ball up the floor, and we have people capable of running the floor. If we make those connections, I think those are nice scenarios where we can get some easy buckets. (Ellah Kissell) is really athletic and she did a really nice job tonight just finishing. She didn’t have a three, she can do that too, but, tonight one of our goals was that we weren’t going to live and die by the three point line. We were going to run the floor. We have to keep pushing ourselves that way, and then finishing at the bucket. Grace (Coble) I know had some of those and then Katie (Leichty). They just run the floor and play well together there. We just wanted to see if we could accomplish those things and I think we could see that in the scoring category.”

KALONA, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO