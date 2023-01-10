Read full article on original website
Daughters share story of father who fought for fellow Cuban migrants in Florida
Border Patrol says more migrants are coming to Florida this year than last. On Wednesday night, Border Patrol agents found 25 migrants from Cuba in the Marquesas Keys, 20 miles from Key West. Marathon is where Customs and Border Protection sends new arrivals to Key West for processing. They say...
Governor sends National Guard to help with Cuban migrants in the Florida Keys
Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the National Guard to deal with all the Cuban migrants landing in the Florida Keys. More than 300 migrants were picked up over New Year’s weekend. After days at sea, landing ashore on US soil is a sigh of relief for Cuban migrants. Arriving in...
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after a computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System. Before commencing a flight,...
