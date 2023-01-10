ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says

By Julianne Lima, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGepR_0k9ZPGAL00

PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said the search “resulted in a number of items being collected” and that those items are “now subject to processing and testing.”

The search for Ana Walshe shifted from the South Shore to the North Shore after her husband, Brian Walshe, was arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday morning on a charge of misleading a police investigation.

Investigators said that blood and a damaged knife with blood on it had been found at the couple’s Cohasset home.

Prosecutors allege that her husband bought $450 in cleaning supplies before her disappearance was reported to authorities.

Hours after the arraignment, a visible police presence could be seen at Brian Walshe’s mother-in-law’s apartment complex in Swampscott.

Investigators focused their attention on a dumpster at the Landing at Vinnin Square at 330 Paradise Road.

Boston 25 News sources said authorities towed that dumpster to the Republic Services trash transfer station on Forest Street in Peabody.

State and local police scoured through the contents of that dumpster for the hours that followed.

“We’re all in shock. We didn’t really know what was going on,” said Michael Brady, a Republic Services employee.

Neighbors in Swampscott told Boston 25 News they got chills when they found out why police had surrounded the dumpster at their complex.

“The one over there is automatic. When you close the door, it compacts,” said neighbor Pat Tradd. “It’s a scary thing to think about that, god forbid somebody put something in there, the compactor would compact it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWcPt_0k9ZPGAL00

Prosecutors said Brian Walshe, whose house arrest for an unrelated federal court case, had received permission to drive his mother home to Swampscott on New Year’s Day.

That’s the day Ana first disappeared but three days before Brian Walshe officially reported her missing.

In the days following Ana’s disappearance, Brian searched online for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” and “how to dismember a body,” CNN reported.

“You don’t know what to think. It’s very strange,” said neighbor Patrick O’Hara.

The dumpster was towed from the complex after prosecutors painted a questionable timeline during Brian Walshe’s trip to Swampscott.

According to prosecutors, he claimed he’d also gone to Whole Foods and a CVS across the street from his mother’s apartment.

However, surveillance video from those locations reportedly shows no sign of him leaving hours of time that is unaccounted for.

The DA’s office added that there are no anticipated searches of public areas scheduled Tuesday and there is no anticipated “change or adjustment of the charges in place” for Brian Walshe at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 7

JP1776
5d ago

They have found parts in 4 different cities now. This nit wit is on a GPS monitor, and he has been placed at every scene so far. This will probably be out tomorrow.

Reply(2)
4
 

