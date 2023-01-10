O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A home invasion in O’Fallon, Missouri, resulted in five suspects being taken into custody after leading police on two pursuits overnight Friday. According to O’Fallon police, officers responded to the area of Winghaven around 1 a.m. Friday after a Flock camera picked up a hit on a stolen car. As officers arrived near the subdivision, they saw the stolen car in question, along with another car following closely behind it. After both cars refused to stop, police said they began pursuing both cars.

O'FALLON, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO