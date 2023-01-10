Read full article on original website
KSDK
St. Charles County police pursuit ends with rollover crash in Ladue
The vehicle rolled over into the parking lot of a shopping strip mall in Ladue. O'Fallon, Missouri; University City and St. Louis County police responded.
KMOV
‘Random’ home invasion leads to double pursuit in O’Fallon; five suspects in custody
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A home invasion in O’Fallon, Missouri, resulted in five suspects being taken into custody after leading police on two pursuits overnight Friday. According to O’Fallon police, officers responded to the area of Winghaven around 1 a.m. Friday after a Flock camera picked up a hit on a stolen car. As officers arrived near the subdivision, they saw the stolen car in question, along with another car following closely behind it. After both cars refused to stop, police said they began pursuing both cars.
Homeowner injured, vehicle stolen Friday in home invasion
O'FALLON, Mo. — An O'Fallon, Missouri homeowner was seriously injured early Friday morning in an armed home invasion. According to the O'Fallon Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at about 1 a.m. Friday in the area of the Winghaven subdivision after it passed by a license plate reader.
Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
St. Louis Woman Gets 3 Years for Hitting SLU Student with Stolen SUV
Aldina Sakanovic, 25, was fleeing police when she collided with the undergrad
East St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years for automatic handgun
On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court in East St. Louis sentenced a man to eight years in prison for possessing a pistol that had been modified with a high-capacity magazine that worked as a machine gun and a 50-round drum magazine.
St. Louis County police moving to automated system for non-emergency calls
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Callers to the St. Louis County Police Department's non-emergency line will no longer be greeted by a real person. In a press release, the department said their non-emergency line will now be answered by an intelligent voice assistant. The department said the system will "provide the most efficient experience to our callers," and allow call takers to identify and respond to emergency calls more quickly.
Masked men rob St. Louis County business at gunpoint Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A business in north St. Louis County was the target of a pair of armed robbers Tuesday night. The St. Louis County Police Department said that officers with the North County Precinct responded just after 8 p.m. to a business robbery in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.
KMOV
1 dead in accident on WB I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo. has left one person dead. All westbound lanes of I-70 at Bryan Road were closed through morning rush hour and re-opened at 10:30a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) accident reconstruction team is investigating....
Man sentenced in St. Louis Co. highway murder
A teenager has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly shooting on a St. Louis County highway.
Worker robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night
Another business robbery took place Tuesday night.
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
Police investigate armed robbery at business in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after two armed suspects robbed a business in north St. Louis County Tuesday night. According to the spokesperson for the North County Police Cooperative, officers responded to a robbery at 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road just after 8 p.m. Police claimed the two armed suspects entered the business and robbed it. No injuries were reported.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV
Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
FOX2now.com
Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville High School
A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville …. A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Celebrate St. Charles Popcorn Day at Pop...
KMOV
Man who admitted to firing shots that killed man on I-270 sentenced
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The man who previously admitted to firing shots that killed a man on Interstate 270 in 2019 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Darrius Jones admitted to firing shots from a moving vehicle on Dec. 17, 2019, killing Marvin Davis. The 19-year-old was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years for second-degree murder and 18 years for armed criminal action. The two sentences will run concurrently.
Teenage Girl Arrested For St. Charles School Threat
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in St. Charles say they have identified the person responsible for leaving a threat of school violence in the bathroom at St. Charles High School on Monday. A news release says a 16-year-old St. Charles High School student has admitted writing the threat...
Family dispute leads to assault and house fire
A house fire in unincorporated on Monday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of one man and the hospitalization of another.
St. Louis County business owner pleads guilty to $231K pandemic loan fraud
On January 10, 2023, a business owner from St. Louis County, Missouri, admitted to being part of a conspiracy to illegally obtain $231,100 in pandemic-related loans.
I-70 westbound reopens past Bryan Road after fatal crash Friday
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A fatal crash Friday morning closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 for several hours in St. Charles County. According to MoDOT's traveler information map, the crash impact was reported at about 6:40 a.m. Friday. A tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said...
