Saint Louis County, MO

KMOV

‘Random’ home invasion leads to double pursuit in O’Fallon; five suspects in custody

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A home invasion in O’Fallon, Missouri, resulted in five suspects being taken into custody after leading police on two pursuits overnight Friday. According to O’Fallon police, officers responded to the area of Winghaven around 1 a.m. Friday after a Flock camera picked up a hit on a stolen car. As officers arrived near the subdivision, they saw the stolen car in question, along with another car following closely behind it. After both cars refused to stop, police said they began pursuing both cars.
O'FALLON, MO
5 On Your Side

Homeowner injured, vehicle stolen Friday in home invasion

O'FALLON, Mo. — An O'Fallon, Missouri homeowner was seriously injured early Friday morning in an armed home invasion. According to the O'Fallon Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at about 1 a.m. Friday in the area of the Winghaven subdivision after it passed by a license plate reader.
O'FALLON, MO
FOX 2

Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County police moving to automated system for non-emergency calls

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Callers to the St. Louis County Police Department's non-emergency line will no longer be greeted by a real person. In a press release, the department said their non-emergency line will now be answered by an intelligent voice assistant. The department said the system will "provide the most efficient experience to our callers," and allow call takers to identify and respond to emergency calls more quickly.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

1 dead in accident on WB I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo. has left one person dead. All westbound lanes of I-70 at Bryan Road were closed through morning rush hour and re-opened at 10:30a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) accident reconstruction team is investigating....
O'FALLON, MO
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigate armed robbery at business in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after two armed suspects robbed a business in north St. Louis County Tuesday night. According to the spokesperson for the North County Police Cooperative, officers responded to a robbery at 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road just after 8 p.m. Police claimed the two armed suspects entered the business and robbed it. No injuries were reported.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV

Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
FOX2now.com

Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville High School

A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville …. A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Celebrate St. Charles Popcorn Day at Pop...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man who admitted to firing shots that killed man on I-270 sentenced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The man who previously admitted to firing shots that killed a man on Interstate 270 in 2019 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Darrius Jones admitted to firing shots from a moving vehicle on Dec. 17, 2019, killing Marvin Davis. The 19-year-old was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years for second-degree murder and 18 years for armed criminal action. The two sentences will run concurrently.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

