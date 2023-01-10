Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Executive Director Looks Ahead to 2023 Projects
With 2022 well in the rearview mirror, Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer is looking ahead to what 2023 will bring. One of the major events this year is the purchasing of the former library from Lakeside Foods, which is located right up the road from the courthouse. “That’s a big...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Leaders to Recap 2022, Look Ahead to Courthouse Dome Project
There are a pair of governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County, both involving the Public Work Committee. The group will gather by themselves at 4:30 p.m. in the Communications and Technology Building. They will receive updates from each division, including reports on drug disposal, tire collection, capital projects,...
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Board of Health to Discuss Community Health Assessment Report
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Board of Health will convene in the Public Health Building at 5:00 p.m. where Health Officer Stephanie Lambert will get her monthly report. The Nurse Manager, Environmental Health Manager, and WIC Director will also give their reports before...
seehafernews.com
Fire Destroys Macht Village Programs Building in Brown County
A major fire yesterday in Brown County completely destroyed a building belonging to Macht Village Programs. Macht Village is an organization that aims to help children with emotional and behavioral needs. Crews rushed to the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence at around 6:30 yesterday morning to battle...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Board of Public Works to Gather This Evening
There is only one meeting on the City of Manitowoc’s calendar today. The Board of Public Works will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 this evening. They will review change orders, as well as pay estimates for various engineering and public works projects. They will also review contractors...
1065thebuzz.com
14th and Erie Intersection Failure Could Cost $215,000 to Fix
Repair due to the failure of pavement beneath the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue in Sheboygan will cost up to $215,000 to fix according to an agenda item to be considered at Monday night’s Common Council Meeting. Detail of item 20, authored by Alders Felde and Filicky-Peneski, requests...
seehafernews.com
Teen Accused of Green Bay Hit-and-Run Likely to be Tried as an Adult
The teen charged in a hit-and-run case in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy is expected to be tried as an adult when her trial begins. Sienna Pecore is accused of driving at speeds of over 100 MPH on October 30th when she crashed at the intersection of Oneida and Mason Streets.
seehafernews.com
Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference to be Held in Green Bay
The Glacierland Resource Conservation & Development Council is now accepting registrations for the 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference, scheduled for January 28th at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. The Woodland Owners Conference will feature a variety of speakers focusing on topics of interest to private woodland owners.
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Announces Open House
The City of Manitowoc has announced an open house for next Wednesday. The public is invited to The Venue at Union Square, located at 702 York Street, where they can learn more about the Comprehensive Plan Update, and the Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is a document...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc International Relations Association to Discuss 30th Anniversary Delegation
There is only one meeting on the calendar today in the City of Manitowoc. The Manitowoc International Relations Association will meet at Vagabond Creative Studios at 6:30 p.m., where they will conduct their Secret Santa gift exchange. Then, they will look over important dates in 2023 and an upcoming 30th...
seehafernews.com
Four Hurt In Bus Crash On Neenah Schools Ski Trip
Two of the four people hurt in Wednesday night’s bus rollover in Waushara County are students in Neenah schools. The school district says the bus rolled over while returning from a ski trip for the school. Two adults were also hurt. In all, 22 students were on the bus,...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Charged in December Homicide
A 23-year-old Green Bay man has been officially charged for the December killing of a 42-year-old man. Jesse D. Dahl has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to the Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Smith...
Door County Pulse
Shelved Sturgeon Bay Project Opens West Waterfront Site to Possible NERR Visitor Center
Now that a development project on Sturgeon Bay’s West Waterfront is no longer proceeding, a fourth city-owned site has been added to the offerings to attract the Bay of Green Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) visitor center to Sturgeon Bay. In his report to the Sturgeon Bay Common...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County’s Rainbow Kids Merges with Family Connections, Inc.
After two years of planning, two Sheboygan County organizations that serve children and families have joined forces. The idea to merge was officially presented to the Boards of Directors for Family Connections Inc. and Rainbow Kids Inc. in November, and the two organizations began to merge in December. The two...
seehafernews.com
Fight at an Oshkosh Middle School Requires Police Intervention
The Oshkosh Police Department was called to help break up a fight at Merrill Middle School yesterday afternoon (January 11th). According to police reports, the fight between two students began at around 2:15, and family members and acquaintances forced their way in to cause an additional disturbance. These individuals refused...
Fox11online.com
Attorneys for teen charged in fatal Green Bay crash ask for case to be dismissed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent for the Oct. 30 crash at Oneida & Mason streets which killed Cruz Beltron, 17. Pecore was allegedly driving more than 100 mph at the time.
Sheboygan mental health center may close due to plan to pull funding
For the past 21 years, Open Door, a peer support and recovery center in Sheboygan, has been providing vital services to adults dealing with mental health and substance abuse disorders.
seehafernews.com
Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in 2021 Fond du Lac Homicide Case
One of the men arrested in connection to a 2021 homicide in Fond du Lac has pleaded not guilty. 28-year-old Eric Perry is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Perry, along with Julius Freeman, were arrested following the death of 26-year-old Benzel T. Rose who was found...
wearegreenbay.com
Basement fire in Manitowoc County causes estimated $25K in damages, under investigation
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Two Rivers responded to a house fire that caused an estimated $25,000 in damages early Friday morning. In a release provided by the Two Rivers Fire Department, authorities say that crews received a call just before 1:30 a.m. on January 13 for a house fire in the 1100 block of 34th Street.
