Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc County Board of Health to Discuss Community Health Assessment Report

There is only one meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Board of Health will convene in the Public Health Building at 5:00 p.m. where Health Officer Stephanie Lambert will get her monthly report. The Nurse Manager, Environmental Health Manager, and WIC Director will also give their reports before...
Fire Destroys Macht Village Programs Building in Brown County

A major fire yesterday in Brown County completely destroyed a building belonging to Macht Village Programs. Macht Village is an organization that aims to help children with emotional and behavioral needs. Crews rushed to the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence at around 6:30 yesterday morning to battle...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc’s Board of Public Works to Gather This Evening

There is only one meeting on the City of Manitowoc’s calendar today. The Board of Public Works will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 this evening. They will review change orders, as well as pay estimates for various engineering and public works projects. They will also review contractors...
MANITOWOC, WI
14th and Erie Intersection Failure Could Cost $215,000 to Fix

Repair due to the failure of pavement beneath the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue in Sheboygan will cost up to $215,000 to fix according to an agenda item to be considered at Monday night’s Common Council Meeting. Detail of item 20, authored by Alders Felde and Filicky-Peneski, requests...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference to be Held in Green Bay

The Glacierland Resource Conservation & Development Council is now accepting registrations for the 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference, scheduled for January 28th at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. The Woodland Owners Conference will feature a variety of speakers focusing on topics of interest to private woodland owners.
GREEN BAY, WI
City of Manitowoc Announces Open House

The City of Manitowoc has announced an open house for next Wednesday. The public is invited to The Venue at Union Square, located at 702 York Street, where they can learn more about the Comprehensive Plan Update, and the Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is a document...
MANITOWOC, WI
Four Hurt In Bus Crash On Neenah Schools Ski Trip

Two of the four people hurt in Wednesday night’s bus rollover in Waushara County are students in Neenah schools. The school district says the bus rolled over while returning from a ski trip for the school. Two adults were also hurt. In all, 22 students were on the bus,...
NEENAH, WI
Green Bay Man Charged in December Homicide

A 23-year-old Green Bay man has been officially charged for the December killing of a 42-year-old man. Jesse D. Dahl has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to the Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Smith...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fight at an Oshkosh Middle School Requires Police Intervention

The Oshkosh Police Department was called to help break up a fight at Merrill Middle School yesterday afternoon (January 11th). According to police reports, the fight between two students began at around 2:15, and family members and acquaintances forced their way in to cause an additional disturbance. These individuals refused...
OSHKOSH, WI
Attorneys for teen charged in fatal Green Bay crash ask for case to be dismissed

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent for the Oct. 30 crash at Oneida & Mason streets which killed Cruz Beltron, 17. Pecore was allegedly driving more than 100 mph at the time.
GREEN BAY, WI
Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in 2021 Fond du Lac Homicide Case

One of the men arrested in connection to a 2021 homicide in Fond du Lac has pleaded not guilty. 28-year-old Eric Perry is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Perry, along with Julius Freeman, were arrested following the death of 26-year-old Benzel T. Rose who was found...
FOND DU LAC, WI

