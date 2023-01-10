ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Game and Fish Plans Helicopter Collaring in the Bighorn Basin

To track the movement of mule deer on the ground, Wyoming Game and Fish will spend January catching, collaring, and releasing deer by taking to the skies. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is planning to capture and collar mule deer in the Absaroka and Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. Animals will be netted from a helicopter by a professional wildlife capture crew, fitted with a G.P.S. collar at the capture site, and released.
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
kslnewsradio.com

Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?

SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
koamnewsnow.com

CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS

Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting today

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho calling for snow and 35 mph winds. The winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday morning. More snow is possible as the week progresses so check the local forecast for updates, especially if you plan to travel. The winter weather is expected to make for hazardous driving conditions throughout...
XL Country 100.7

Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana

So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains

A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
KGAB AM 650

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
