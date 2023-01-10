Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Plans Helicopter Collaring in the Bighorn Basin
To track the movement of mule deer on the ground, Wyoming Game and Fish will spend January catching, collaring, and releasing deer by taking to the skies. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is planning to capture and collar mule deer in the Absaroka and Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. Animals will be netted from a helicopter by a professional wildlife capture crew, fitted with a G.P.S. collar at the capture site, and released.
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
kslnewsradio.com
Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?
SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
koamnewsnow.com
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS
Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
Forecast intensifies, calling for 24 inches in 48 hours on some Colorado peaks
The National Weather Service snow forecast for the next couple days in Colorado has been upgraded, now showing the potential for up to 24 inches of snow on some peaks between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning. Peaks in the area of Steamboat Springs, Aspen, and Silverton will likely get hit...
county17.com
Wyoming resident dead, one injured after head-on crash on icy roads in Fremont County on Wednesday
(Fremont County, WY) – A two vehicle collision on WY 789 near Hudson that occurring on January 11, resulted in one death and one injury, according to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) posted on January 12. The deceased has been identified as a 65-year-old Wyoming...
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting today
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho calling for snow and 35 mph winds. The winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday morning. More snow is possible as the week progresses so check the local forecast for updates, especially if you plan to travel. The winter weather is expected to make for hazardous driving conditions throughout...
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
Should Wyoming Residents Warm Up Vehicles Before Winter Driving?
I have a confession to make - I never warm my car up before driving in the winter. It's not that I don't want a nice and toasty commute to work...I'm just terrible about leaving the house on time. So I never have an extra five minutes to warm up my car in the morning; I just shiver my way into work and let my car warm up on the drive.
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains
A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE: Warning issued about low visibility on Colorado Front Range
According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snowfall will keep falling around the Colorado Front Range through much of the morning, coupled with strong winds. This could make travel dangerous, as visibility will be limited. Snow squalls will be possible. Travel could be impacted along Interstate 25, with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rare Green Comet To Pass By Earth Starting This Week; Wyomingites Have Best Views In Country
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyomingites should be able to see the once-in-50,000-year passing of a rare green comet with the naked eye. The bad news is that it’s happening in January and February. But since lowly humans don’t have control...
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
“Most Haunted Road In Wyoming”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Wyoming is a state known for its rugged beauty and vast expanses of wilderness, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained phenomena, these five roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.
“Most Haunted Road In Nebraska”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Nebraska is no exception. From abandoned highways to creepy old bridges, the Cornhusker State is home to some truly spooky places. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Nebraska:
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
