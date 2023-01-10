WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas A&M Forest Service says the dryness, wind and low humidity we’re seeing have left Central Texas at risk of wildfire danger this week and next. “When our humidity drops from 60, 70% down to in the 20s, that’s when you really see fire activity pick up,” Kiley Moran, the information officer for Texas A&M Forest Services, told KWTX. “Fires become a little more resistant to control.”

