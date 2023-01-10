Read full article on original website
KWTX
How the nationwide nursing shortage is impacting Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Along with a rise in RSV, influenza and COVID cases, the nursing shortage across Central Texas has caused longer emergency room wait times in local hospitals. After a pandemic that pushed healthcare workers to extreme limits, often working overtime hours amid traumatic conditions, the nursing profession...
KWTX
New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area
Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
KWTX
Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings, and rescue crews pulled survivors from beneath collapsed houses Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view...
KWTX
Central Texas man now the reigning National Beard and Mustache Champion
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man has the best beard in the country, and he’s got the award to prove it, but you won’t have to see his credentials to back that up because his 41 ½ inch long beard speaks itself. Charley Goble, 60,...
KWTX
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: January 14-15
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click on the links below to find out more information about the events. 1. Crafts and Storytime at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame. 2. The Sinatra Experience – With...
KWTX
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below are fliers for special events in Waco and Central Texas for Martin Luther King Jr. Day:. INFORMATION FOR MLK FAMILY UNITY DAY CONTINUES BELOW:
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
KWTX
Texas A&M Fire Service warns of increased wildfire danger as cold front moves in
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As potential wildfire activity increases, the Texas A&M Forest Service firefighting resources are prepared to respond as a cold front moves into the state this week. Communities near Amarillo, Childress, Lubbock, San Angelo, Wichita Falls, Abilene and Eastland are being watched by the organization. “Dry, dormant...
KWTX
High winds, dry conditions, low humidity leave Central Texas at risk of wildfire danger
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas A&M Forest Service says the dryness, wind and low humidity we’re seeing have left Central Texas at risk of wildfire danger this week and next. “When our humidity drops from 60, 70% down to in the 20s, that’s when you really see fire activity pick up,” Kiley Moran, the information officer for Texas A&M Forest Services, told KWTX. “Fires become a little more resistant to control.”
KWTX
Central Texas resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch off
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A Rockdale resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. Officials said the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue in Rockdale. Lottery officials said the winner decided to remain anonymous. This...
