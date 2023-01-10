ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Former ‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Rides Social Media Wave to NIL Deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy's southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood

One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

cbs4indy.com

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land

Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32.
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

2023 Australian Open Men's Seed Reports

My 1053 WJLT

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Sale complete for 3 troubled Indianapolis apartment complexes

INDIANAPOLIS — The last three properties owned by JPC Affordable Housing in Marion County were sold to new ownership Thursday evening, according to city officials. Officials have not said who is the new owner of Capital Place, Woods at Oak Crossing, and Covington Square. In December 2022, the sale...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

PETA Calls for Georgia Pres. ‘to Be a Peach’ And Retire Mascot Uga

INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Two women shot on the west side

IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Notre Dame Isn’t Wasting Any Time in Its Return to the Top

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have now died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side. A 31-year-old man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. A 1-year-old girl has also died, the department said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office initially reported that...
