ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

FAA lifts order to ground flights after computer outage

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays and hundreds of cancellations quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Circle City Curling Club

It’s one of the most popular sports in Canada and it’s growing in popularity across the U.S. Sherman went to Anderson to learn more about curling. For more information, click here.
New York Post

Texas brewery cancels anti-censorship rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Doesn’t reflect our values’

A brewery in Texas has canceled a rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, claiming that the event doesn’t reflect its values. Southern Star Brewing Company, a brewery in Conroe, Texas, will no longer host the “Rally Against Censorship” featuring Rittenhouse on Jan. 26, explaining its position Friday in a Twitter post. “Southern star brewery is an apolitical organization. But we feel that this event doesn’t reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don’t do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer,” the brewery said. Rittenhouse reacted to the event’s cancelation by...
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy