ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Polish PM says adopting the euro would bring spike in prices

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Poland’s prime minister argued strongly Tuesday against the country’s adoption of the European Union’s common euro currency in the foreseeable future, claiming that its recent adoption in Croatia caused “chaos” and a cost of living spike.

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said that replacing Poland’s national currency, the zloty, with the euro would boost inflation that’s already above 17% and push up the cost of living for Poles.

Morawiecki maintained that EU member Croatia, which switched to the euro on Jan. 1, was seeing “chaos” and prices that are reaching “exorbitant” levels.

“That chaos in prices in Croatia should serve as a warning for us,” Morawiecki told a news conference.

He said income levels in Poland should approach the EU average before the country can start thinking of adopting the euro. Average monthly earnings in the country are currently less than half the EU average.

Nations within the 27-member EU are expected to adopt the common currency at some point — although Denmark has secured a special exemption — but there is no deadline and some have not yet started the process.

Poland has not set a date for converting to the euro.

With general elections scheduled in the fall and surveys suggesting the ruling right-wing coalition may lose its control of Parliament, Morawiecki used the issue to hit at the opposition, saying he was “warning” against its leaders who are advocating adopting the euro.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin

The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
124K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy