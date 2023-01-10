Read full article on original website
Chelsea FC Has Signed Joao Felix From Atletico Madrid
Chelsea F.C. has signed Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season for a fee of £9.7m (approx. $11.7m USD). The move has come as somewhat of a surprise to football fans after Felix was also heavily linked to Arsenal and Manchester United, but the Portuguese forward has opted for a move to West London instead. Speaking about his move to the five-time Premier League winners, Felix said: “Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives. I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge.”
Soccer-Leeds relegation fears heighten after loss at Villa
BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Leeds United's Premier League relegation fears heightened as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday, leaving Jesse Marsch's side without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.
SB Nation
January decision time for Everton youngsters as Cannon departs on loan
Following Everton Under-21s defeat on Friday night, manager Paul Tait’s conversation afterwards perhaps highlighted the need for individual development with some of the squad. Indeed, there was evidence of that on Tuesday morning when it was announced that free-scoring Tom Cannon was to spend the rest of the season on loan at Preston North End.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Leeds: How to watch live, TV, stream link, team news
Leeds will try to snap their four-game winless skid when they visit Villa Park on Friday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com), but they’ll have to do so against an Aston Villa side rapidly improving under Unai Emery. Aston Villa (22 points –...
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Further January Signings Unlikely
In his press conference ahead of Saturday’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was asked if he expected any more players to be signed:. I don’t think [we will get more players in], it’s just the situation. It’s like it is. I have to talk about it because you ask me about it, so that’s it. In the end, my job is to use the boys we have, so that’s it. Absolutely no problem, I like the teams we line up, all these kinds of things.
Soccer-WSL record appearance holder Flaherty retires
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Liverpool defender and Women's Super League (WSL) record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty announced her retirement from football aged 31 on Thursday due to family reasons.
Official: Manchester United Sign Wout Weghorst
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Wout Weghorst on loan.
BBC
Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI
Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
Soccer-Napoli humiliate Juventus 5-1 in top-of-the-table clash
NAPLES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Leaders Napoli snapped Juventus's eight-match Serie A winning streak in spectacular style on Friday, handing Massimiliano Allegri's men a humiliating 5-1 thrashing on Friday in the top-of-the-table clash.
