Search suspended for man in Lake Pontchartrain

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday evening for a missing boater on Lake Pontchartrain.

Authorities say Coast Guard crews searched for approximately 16 hours, covering more than 230 nautical square miles.

They were looking for Billy Coile, a 44-year-old man last seen wearing a blue shirt and khakis.

The boat he was in was found empty Sunday morning near the Causeway at mile marker 23.

"Making the decision to suspend a search and rescue case is never an easy one and it's only made after careful consideration of factors involved in each case," said Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Keefe, Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office also helped in the search.