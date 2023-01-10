ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Cleaning Bring Post-Punk Prowess to ‘Fallon’ With ‘Hot Penny Day’ Performance

By Larisha Paul
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience is more than happy to allow Dry Cleaning frontwoman Florence Shaw to call them her disco pickle. The U.K. band stopped by the late-night show on Monday for a slick performance of “Hot Penny Day,” the stoner-rock cut from their sophomore studio album Stumpwork , released last October.

Shaw led the band through the set with a serenity to her spoken word delivery that remained undisturbed by the raging instrumentalists sharing the stage with her, including bassist Lewis Maynard, guitarist Tom Dowse, and drummer Nick Buxton.

Dry Cleaning’s performance style, often characterized by a stream-of-consciousness approach to lyricism teetering close to the edge of coherence, feels unconventional in the space of The Tonight Show but not out of place. The set echoed Wet Leg ‘s appearance on the show early last year, offering a similar strain of post-punk prowess.

“Sometimes you just can’t be fucked with a lot of topics,” Shaw told Rolling Stone in 2021 of the band’s off-kilter lyrical delivery. “You’re like, ‘The only thing I care about right now is baked beans.’ Or, ‘The only thing I care about is Star Trek: The Next Generation .”

She added: “That is my interest, and everything else can fuck off.’ And I’ll write whatever I can think of about that, and all my feelings about it. Sometimes it’ll go off into another subject. It’s just a way to make me go.”

