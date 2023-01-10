Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
cbs2iowa.com
Inmate charged with attempted murder after assaulting correctional officer
The inmate accused of assaulting a correctional officer on Tuesday January 10, 2023 at the Fayette County Correctional Center in West Union has been charged with attempted murder, along with several other charges. According to officials, Jeannie Murphy, 48, of Cedar Rapids caused serious injuries to the officer, striking them...
kwayradio.com
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested on assault, drug, and other charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested on multiple charges - including assault and drugs. The Joint Communications center received calls reporting gunshots and people screaming shortly after midnight Thursday. Officers responded to the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue where they learned...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD completes investigation into stabbing death. Case handed over to county attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Police Department says it has completed its investigation into the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The department has handed over the materials to the Linn County Attorney's Office who will then decide if charges are warranted. Walker, 29 of Cedar Rapids, was...
cbs2iowa.com
Trial for man charged with shooting Linn Co. Deputy to stay in Linn County, judge rules
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A judge ruled Wednesday that the attempted murder trial for Stanley Donahue will stay put in Linn County, despite repeated efforts to move it from defense lawyers. Donahue is accused of shooting an injuring Linn County Deputy William Halverson during a robbery at the Casey's...
KCRG.com
Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for heroin and fentanyl conspiracy
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old man who conspired to distribute heroin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday. Evidence at the hearing showed Taylor James Leyden conspired with others to distribute substances that contained both heroin and fentanyl. In 2021, Cedar Rapids DEA conducted a wiretap investigation of several...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Attorney gets CRPD's final report on stabbing death of Devonna Walker
Cedar Rapids — The Linn County Attorney’s Office reports it has received the Cedar Rapids Police Department's final investigative file into the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released a statement on the investigation on Friday, after receiving CRPD's report on Thursday.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion
An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
KCRG.com
Teen arrested after Bremer County crash with school vehicle that injured two people
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen has been arrested for operating under the influence after being involved in a crash that injured two people in a Sumner/Fredericksburg School District vehicle. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Viking...
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested after leading Dubuque deputies in a pursuit
Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office announced they've arrested Everett E. Winfrey, 34, after leading deputies on a car chase. Deputies attempted to stop Winfrey, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, near the intersection of Seippel and Airborne Road at around 1:30 p.m.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Sherriff's Office arrests owner in connection to restaurant fire
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in connection with a fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant in Central City on Jan. 7. On Wednesday, Linn Co. Sheriff's Office arrested the restaurant's current owner, 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. After Iowa Dept. of Public Safety and the State Fire Marshal's...
cbs2iowa.com
Family & friends call for CRPD to make an arrest in stabbing death of Devonna Walker
Friends and family are calling for an arrest in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Those who know Walker took the streets outside Cedar Rapids Police Department headquarters Wednesday evening. Organizers tell Iowa's News Now they feel investigators are not treating this homicide the same as cases involving a white...
cbs2iowa.com
Apartment fire under investigation less than 2 weeks after stabbing death at same complex
Cedar Rapids — An apartment fire is under investigation at the Cambridge Apartment Complex in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 2100 block of North Towne Ct NE just before 2 a.m. Friday, and found a single apartment on fire. Crews were able to get...
cbs2iowa.com
Violent crime up in Cedar Rapids while several other types of crime fall significantly
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department show that violent crime in the city rose dramatically in 2022. The 13% increase over the five-year average was fueled mostly by cases of domestic abuse and aggravated assault, meaning the attack was pre-meditated or planned out.
iheart.com
Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
cbs2iowa.com
Mayor urges residents to respect the legal process in Devonna Walker investigation
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell released a statement Friday evening after police announced they'd completed their investigation into the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The Cedar Rapids Police Department concluded its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. The case is now in the hands of the Linn County...
kwayradio.com
Drug & Gun Arrests
Two early Friday morning searches result in arrests in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Chistopher Lake was arrested on charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm. He was wanted in connection to a shooting that damaged a home back on June 28th. Lake was already awaiting trial for leading police on a chase that ended when he hit a light pole. Police found a gun in his waistband on that occasion. He also was awaiting trial after a search of his home in 2021 found marijuana and a gun. Another search carried out Friday morning resulted in the arrest of 18 year old Quatez Hill-Watson. That search found an AR-15 that was stolen out of Cedar Falls, as well as another firearm and marijuana. Hill-Watson was charged with fourth degree Theft and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver.
cbs2iowa.com
WATCH: Opening arguments to begin Friday in Alex Jackson murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Opening arguments will begin Friday morning in the Alex Jackson triple murder trial. This comes after three days of jury selection at the Linn County Courthouse. Alex Jackson is accused of killing his mom, dad, and sister in June 2021 in Cedar...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
