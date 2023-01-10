ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oelwein, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Inmate charged with attempted murder after assaulting correctional officer

The inmate accused of assaulting a correctional officer on Tuesday January 10, 2023 at the Fayette County Correctional Center in West Union has been charged with attempted murder, along with several other charges. According to officials, Jeannie Murphy, 48, of Cedar Rapids caused serious injuries to the officer, striking them...
WEST UNION, IA
kwayradio.com

New Hampton Man Dies in Prison

A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids man arrested on assault, drug, and other charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested on multiple charges - including assault and drugs. The Joint Communications center received calls reporting gunshots and people screaming shortly after midnight Thursday. Officers responded to the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue where they learned...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for heroin and fentanyl conspiracy

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old man who conspired to distribute heroin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday. Evidence at the hearing showed Taylor James Leyden conspired with others to distribute substances that contained both heroin and fentanyl. In 2021, Cedar Rapids DEA conducted a wiretap investigation of several...
RIVERSIDE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion

An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
MONTICELLO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man arrested after leading Dubuque deputies in a pursuit

Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office announced they've arrested Everett E. Winfrey, 34, after leading deputies on a car chase. Deputies attempted to stop Winfrey, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, near the intersection of Seippel and Airborne Road at around 1:30 p.m.
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Drug & Gun Arrests

Two early Friday morning searches result in arrests in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Chistopher Lake was arrested on charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm. He was wanted in connection to a shooting that damaged a home back on June 28th. Lake was already awaiting trial for leading police on a chase that ended when he hit a light pole. Police found a gun in his waistband on that occasion. He also was awaiting trial after a search of his home in 2021 found marijuana and a gun. Another search carried out Friday morning resulted in the arrest of 18 year old Quatez Hill-Watson. That search found an AR-15 that was stolen out of Cedar Falls, as well as another firearm and marijuana. Hill-Watson was charged with fourth degree Theft and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy