Kentucky State

Leading foe of medical cannabis suggests he would support it in end-of-life cases

By Al Cross
 3 days ago
State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But he cast fresh doubt on whether relief actually comes from cannabis, or rather from expectation that it will.

“I am working with others see how we could get to a ‘yes’ to take care of those who are at the end of life,” Stivers said on KET’s “Kentucky Tonight.” It was the first sign of compromise on the issue from Stivers, who has been the major obstacle to medical-cannabis bills passed by the state House.

“I’ve seen family members go through cancer treatments; in no way do I want to be unsympathetic,” Stivers said as he began discussing the issue. After repeating his desire to see more research on it and making other points, he said the use of cannabis in palliative care can easily be defended under the old “choice of evils” principle of English common law. In such cases, “I don’t think you would ever be arrested; I don’t think you would be convicted,” he said.

A Manchester attorney, Stivers briefly noted without explanation a National Geographic story published online on Jan. 6. It cited a study that found “67 percent of the relief from pain reported by people treated with cannabinoids was also seen among those who received a placebo,” Meryl Davids Landau wrote for the magazine. “This suggests that the pain reduction was not due primarily to compounds found in cannabis but to people’s expectations that it would help. And that positive expectation was based in part, say the authors, on over-enthusiastic media coverage. Reputable studies so far have not found that cannabinoids sufficiently reduce pain, which led the International Association for the Study of Pain in 2021 to decline to endorse these drugs.”

Even as he cast new doubt, Stivers suggested what a medical-cannabis system could look like. He said the state could require names of all owners of cannabis dispensaries to be public, “to prevent abuse,” and have a computer network to monitor cannabis prescriptions and how the drug is ingested, saying marijuana smoke has 50% more carcinogens than tobacco smoke.

Last year, after the Senate again declined to take up a House bill that would have legalized medical marijuana, Stivers pushed through a bill for cannabis research at the University of Kentucky. “There’s indicators out there that certain things are helped,” he said on KET. “Let’s research the issue.”

After last year’s legislative session, Gov. Andy Beshear named a group to study the issue, then used his pardon power in an executive order allowing people with a medical provider’s statement saying they have at least one of 21 specified medical conditions to possess up to eight ounces of cannabis for medical purposes in Kentucky, if bought legally in another state.

Cannabis is not legal in Indiana and Tennessee, and the medical-cannabis laws of Ohio and West Virginia do not apply to out-of-state residents. Missouri and Virginia have passed laws to legalize cannabis for recreational use, but the Missouri law is not expected to take effect until at least February, and Virginia is not expected to have cannabis dispensaries until next year. That means Illinois is the only bordering state where Kentuckians can use Beshear’s order.

Beshear, a Democrat seeking re-election, says the better alternative to Illinois would be passage of a medical-cannabis law by Kentucky’s Republican-controlled legislature. But leaders in the two chambers disagree on which one should deal with the legislation first; House leaders say it should start in the Senate, since their chamber has passed it twice, but Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer of Georgetown says the House should still go first. Stivers did not give his opinion on that point during the KET program, which touched on several legislative issues.

Some Democratic House members want the legislature to offer voters a constitutional amendment on the issue, but Stivers said some of the UK research “will be back before the constitutional amendment could even go on the ballot” in November 2024.

Al Cross

Author at Kentucky Health News

Al Cross edits and reports for Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. He is a professor at UK and director of its Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues. His opinions are his own, not UK’s. He joined the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 2010. You can find him on Twitter at @ruralj.

Hoptown Chronicle

Ky. Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers

Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
Colorado Newsline

Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill this week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn.  The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would […] The post Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CNN

House passes 'born alive' abortion bill

House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
MISSOURI STATE
102.5 The Bone

Democratic victory in Virginia special election likely dooms proposed abortion ban

Democrats flipped a state senate seat in a Virginia special election Tuesday night, likely scuttling Republican plans for a stricter abortion law in the state. While the race has not officially been called, Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse declared victory over Navy veteran Kevin Adams, filling a seat vacated after Republican Jen Kiggans won her bid for the U.S. House in November. The win gives Democrats a 22-18 edge in the chamber, decreasing the chances Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be able to pass his proposed 15-week abortion ban this year.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Herald News

Pre-1850: Abortions in early America are commonplace

British common law followed the colonists to North America and formed the basis of the original laws and customs in the American Colonies. Abortion, like birth, pregnancy, and other processes involving women's bodies, was largely handled by communities of women. Knowledgeable midwives were responsible for guiding women through birth and did so with the participation of the woman's female family and friends—a process now known as "social childbirth." Similarly, abortions were most often seen as a decision to be made by a pregnant woman and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hopkinsville, KY
