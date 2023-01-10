Read full article on original website
32 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Hits No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’
On this day (Jan. 12) in 1991, Garth Brooks soared to the top of the charts with his hit "Unanswered Prayers," from his multi-platinum-selling album No Fences. The song, which Brooks co-wrote with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian, was a true-life account of an incident that the country superstar had been through with his then-wife, Sandy.
Luke Combs Teases a New Heartbreak Song, ‘Love You Anyway’ [Watch]
With a new album due out by the end of March, Luke Combs isn't wasting any time before introducing fans to new music: The singer shared an unreleased performance tease of a new song called "Love You Anyway" on his social media on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The ballad describes...
Lauren Alaina Tells Brittany Aldean She’s ‘Scaring’ Her During Funny Phone Prank [Watch]
You can't be too unassuming when Jason Aldean or his wife Brittany call your phone. The two have been prank calling their friends, but rather than asking if the refrigerator is running, the pair have schemed up something else: One person wears noise-canceling headphones while the other feeds them responses.
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Peek Inside Jon + Summer Pardi’s Ski-Themed Baby Shower, Thrown by Kane Brown’s Wife [Pictures]
Jon Pardi and his wife summer celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby girl with a gorgeous, "ski lodge"-themed baby shower recently, an event that doubled as an announcement party for their unborn daughter's name. The couple have decided to name their little girl Presley Fawn, and they customized their...
Maren Morris’ ‘Lunatics’ Show Out in Style for Girls Just Wanna Weekend [Picture]
Maren Morris and the Highwomen headed to Mexico this week to perform at Brandi Carlile's 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend, and fans greeted them with a warm welcome when they got there. In fact, Morris shared one fan snapshot that she says had her "already crying before I even hit...
Through the Years: See Lisa Marie Presley’s Life in Pictures
When Lisa Marie Presley was born on Feb. 1, 1968, she arrived as the newest member of rock 'n' roll royalty. The daughter of Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla, Lisa Marie grew up in a world surrounded by music and fame. After her parents' divorce in 1973, Presley split...
Country Music’s Next Mother-Daughter Duo, O.N.E., Hail From Hip-Hop Royalty
Rising mother-daughter duo O.N.E. may still be an unfamiliar name in country music, but in hip hop, these two artists are already well-known. The band consists of Tekitha Washington, who served as the in-house female vocalist for rap giants Wu-Tang Clan during much of the late '90s and early 2000s, and Prana Supreme Diggs, the young adult daughter Washington shares with Wu-Tang frontman RZA.
Thomas Rhett’s Lack of Courage Has Kept Him From His Flying Dreams
Platinum records and sold-out tours are just a few of the dreams Thomas Rhett has already achieved. However, there is one that continues to elude him: Becoming a licensed pilot. If it sounds familiar, it's because being able to fly a plane has been on the singer's mind for years,...
Little Big Town’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, known together as the country quartet Little Big Town, have been together since 1998. Their more than two decades of experience are filled with monumental moments. Little Big Town have released ten studio albums, several of which have been certified platinum...
The Band Perry’s Neil Perry Is Engaged
Neil Perry of the Band Perry will soon be a married man! The 32-year-old musician and singer, who has been a member of the sibling trio since its inception in 2005, announced his engagement to Sofia Sclafani on Tuesday (Jan. 10). Perry shared the news via Instagram, revealing that the...
Everything We Know About Shania Twain’s New Album, ‘Queen of Me’
It's been five years since Shania Twain treated fans to a new album filled with original material, but all that's about to change. The history-making, genre-bending talent is set to release her highly-anticipated new album, Queen of Me, in just a few weeks. After wrapping up a massive Las Vegas...
25 Years Ago: Martina McBride Hits No. 1 With ‘A Broken Wing’
Twenty-four years ago today (Jan. 10, 1998), Martina McBride soared to No. 1 with her single "A Broken Wing." The song comes from McBride's multi-platinum-selling album Evolution. "A Broken Wing," which was McBride's second career No. 1 hit, is an honest look at an emotionally abusive relationship. McBride's powerful delivery...
Jay DeMarcus Would Love to Play With Rascal Flatts Again ‘In a Perfect World’
As Rascal Flatts announced their breakup in 2020, they planned an extensive tour to say goodbye — and after the COVID-19 pandemic stymied those plans, both the bandmates and their fans couldn't help but feel like they were missing out on some closure. The country trio never rescheduled their...
Kelsea Ballerini Announces More Heartfirst Tour Dates for Spring 2023
Kelsea Ballerini has announced a second North American leg of her Heartfirst Tour for March. Kicking off in Toronto on March 6, the new string of dates will feature stops in nine cities, wrapping on March 18 in Pittsburgh, Pa. "Let's do this again," Ballerini writes on social media in...
Chris Lane Updates Fans After Baby Baker’s Hospital Visit: ‘Keep on Praying’
Chris Lane's infant son, 3-month old Baker Weston, is feeling better after a scary trip to the hospital, but the singer is still requesting that fans keep his family in their prayers. On Wednesday night (Jan. 11), Lane shared a snapshot of a pediatric ER entrance taken from the vantage...
Luke Bryan and the ‘American Idol’ Judges Star in a Vegas-Themed Teaser for Season 21 [Watch]
Gang's all here: Luke Bryan and the rest of the American Idol judges are gearing up for the launch of the show's 21st season, and they're celebrating another round of Idol with a glitzy, high-stakes teaser video inspired by the bright lights of Las Vegas. In a short teaser video...
