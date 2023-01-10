ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
B100

No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites

Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor

Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
Q98.5

Big Names Coming To Eastern Iowa Music Festival This Summer

An Eastern Iowa music festival is bringing in some big-time talent for their June concert series!. The lineup is all set for the 2023 Tailgate N' Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa! The three-day event runs from June 8-10th at the Clinton Riverfront. All three days are packed with big-name country stars!
CLINTON, IA
kmaland.com

Former Iowa DL Bruce enters name into portal

(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa defensive lineman Isaiah Bruce has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Bruce played at Iowa in 2020 and 2021, appearing in one game in 2021 and posting one tackle. Bruce is a Lena, Illinois native and was a first team all-state and all-conference...
IOWA CITY, IA
B100

David Koechner Is Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino

If you're a fan of the Anchorman movies or the hit television show, The Office, then you know who David Koechner is. The actor, writer, and producer is coming to Davenport in March for two shows and one of them is a trivia show based on our favorite paper company from Scranton, Pennsylvania.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

King’s Material worker shares story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a man who nearly lost his life, he’s become a medical miracle. Derek Oldfather, 31-year-old, was identified as the man stuck in a conveyor belt at King’s Material last month, has now returned home from the hospital in good spirits. “She’s like it’s...
IOWA CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Poll Out

3 North Linn 11-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 9-1 4 Dropped Out: West Monona (10), West Burlington (12), Mediapolis (13) Dropped Out: Winterset (12) Dropped Out: Waukee Northwest (9)
IOWA STATE
B100

Win a Free Oil Change at the Rod & Custom Show

The 40th Annual Rod & Custom Auto Show presented by Weber Auto Group is happening this weekend, Friday, January 13-Sunday, Jan 15 at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline. Weber Auto Group is offering free oil changes for 8 lucky car show participants. You can enter to win Friday,...
EAST MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa study: Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot effective for older adults

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The bivalent COVID-19 booster shot appears to be protecting older adults from severe illness. Researchers at the University of Iowa studied the booster’s impact on adults 65 and older. Early findings show the bivalent booster - the shot that protects against the omicron variant as well as the original strain - offered significant protection for that age group.
IOWA CITY, IA
B100

B100

