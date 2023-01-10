Read full article on original website
Iowa City store begins selling hilarious Caitlin Clark themed shirt after questionable technical foul
Caitlin Clark picked up a questionable technical foul call recently after letting an expletive slip during the Northwestern game. A store in Iowa City took advantage of the opportunity and thought of an interesting way to sell some Iowa hoops shirts. RAYGUN sells clothing and home goods with multiple stores...
No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites
Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
We’re Teaming Up With KWQC For A Quad Cities Blessing Box Drive
Townsquare Media is proud to partner with KWQC TV6, Quad Cities Hy-Vee, the Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) along with Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive. When and where is the Blessing Box Drive?. On Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
Big Names Coming To Eastern Iowa Music Festival This Summer
An Eastern Iowa music festival is bringing in some big-time talent for their June concert series!. The lineup is all set for the 2023 Tailgate N' Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa! The three-day event runs from June 8-10th at the Clinton Riverfront. All three days are packed with big-name country stars!
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Monticello Express
» The 'Lisbon Leadfoot;' Late driver's career spanned 30 years, many titles
Bill Beckman waves the checkered flag after a 1971 victory in Davenport. (Photos courtesy of Kyle Ealy, Midwest Racing Archives)
kmaland.com
Former Iowa DL Bruce enters name into portal
(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa defensive lineman Isaiah Bruce has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Bruce played at Iowa in 2020 and 2021, appearing in one game in 2021 and posting one tackle. Bruce is a Lena, Illinois native and was a first team all-state and all-conference...
David Koechner Is Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
If you're a fan of the Anchorman movies or the hit television show, The Office, then you know who David Koechner is. The actor, writer, and producer is coming to Davenport in March for two shows and one of them is a trivia show based on our favorite paper company from Scranton, Pennsylvania.
KWQC
King’s Material worker shares story
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a man who nearly lost his life, he’s become a medical miracle. Derek Oldfather, 31-year-old, was identified as the man stuck in a conveyor belt at King’s Material last month, has now returned home from the hospital in good spirits. “She’s like it’s...
kiwaradio.com
Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Poll Out
3 North Linn 11-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 9-1 4 Dropped Out: West Monona (10), West Burlington (12), Mediapolis (13) Dropped Out: Winterset (12) Dropped Out: Waukee Northwest (9)
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Davenport
Davenport might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Davenport.
Blue Cat Opens Temporarily So Award Winning Beer Doesn’t Go to Waste
"Our kitchen may be closed, but we don’t want all of this award-winning beer to go to waste. We will be temporarily open next week 1/16-1/20 from 3pm-8pm for bar service only. $5 draft pours, $10 growler fills. Blue Cat Brewing Company Closes Its Doors. The Blue Cat Brewing...
University of Minnesota researchers visit Rock Island's Watch Tower Plaza for soil samples
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A pair of researchers visited Watch Tower Plaza in Rock Island on Thursday, Jan. 12 as part of a study to determine how the Mississippi River's flow changes over time. Eric Barefoot, a Geologist with the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Jimmy Wood, a...
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
Win a Free Oil Change at the Rod & Custom Show
The 40th Annual Rod & Custom Auto Show presented by Weber Auto Group is happening this weekend, Friday, January 13-Sunday, Jan 15 at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline. Weber Auto Group is offering free oil changes for 8 lucky car show participants. You can enter to win Friday,...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa study: Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot effective for older adults
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The bivalent COVID-19 booster shot appears to be protecting older adults from severe illness. Researchers at the University of Iowa studied the booster’s impact on adults 65 and older. Early findings show the bivalent booster - the shot that protects against the omicron variant as well as the original strain - offered significant protection for that age group.
What Do Farmers & Brewers Have in Common? Conservation On Tap Digs In
Conservation On Tap is the event you didn't know you needed in your life. Not only do you get to learn about all the conservation efforts happening in your neck of the woods, but you also get to raise a glass and cheers to saving the planet. Whether you're a...
