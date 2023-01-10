Read full article on original website
floydcountyrecord.com
Longhorns Look to Rebound Against Hale Center
HALE CENTER, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (9-9, 1-3) will take on the Hale Center Owls (7-11, 1-3) in district play on Friday. The Lockney Longhorns lost their last game to the Olton Mustangs 71-48. The Owls were defeated by New Deal 83–50 on Tuesday. The game tips...
floydcountyrecord.com
Lady Horns and Fillies Battle in OT in District Game on Tuesday
LOCKNEY, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (16-8, 3-3) played against the Olton Fillies (8-14, 4-2) on Tuesday night in a district matchup. The two teams were back and forth in the first quarter and would end it tied at 15. The Lady Horns would take the lead late...
floydcountyrecord.com
Whirlwinds Dominate Jackrabbits in District Game on Tuesday
FLOYDADA, TX – The #5 ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (22-4, 4-0) played host to the Ralls Jackrabbits (3-16, 1-3) on Tuesday in a district game. The Floydada Whirlwinds jumped out to an early lead, leading 31-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Winds had full control of the...
floydcountyrecord.com
Wickware Leads Lady Winds in Victory over Lady Rabbits
FLOYDADA, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (13-7, 4-2) hosted the Ralls Lady Rabbits (5-12, 0-6) on Tuesday night for a district game. The Lady Winds exchanged buckets with the Lady Rabbits in the first quarter but took the lead late in the quarter and wouldn’t look back as they led 17-15.
floydcountyrecord.com
Longhorns Battle #14 Ranked Olton Mustangs in District Game
LOCKNEY, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (9-9, 1-3) hosted the #14 Olton Mustangs (15-4, 4-0) on Tuesday night for a district game. The Mustangs were able to start the game with a 25-2 first quarter. In the second quarter, the Longhorns were able to generate more offense, but their...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Something Needs to Change in Lubbock, and Quickly
With Tuesday’s humiliating 84-50 loss in Ames, it became readily apparent that this may be the worst Texas Tech basketball team in some time. With the loss, Texas Tech fell to 0-4 in Conference play and is tied with West Virginia at the rock bottom of the conference standings. It is mid-January and this Texas Tech team doesn’t have a single Quad One or Two win and isn’t even in the bubble conversation.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: UMC cardiac patient will now have to travel to Dallas for care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A program that has given hope to those with weak or failing hearts will no longer be offered in Lubbock, for a second time. UMC launched its Left Ventricular Assist Device Program (LVAD) in 2006, but said the demand has not increased as expected, so it is doing away with the program, just like it disappeared in the 1990s, after another Lubbock hospital tried it for a few years.
floydcountyrecord.com
Kay Lynne Phillips (Lockney)
Kay Lynne Phillips joined her Lord and Savior on January 4, 2023, at the age of 79, in Plainview, Texas. Visitation will be at Bartley Memorial Chapel Friday, January 6, 2023, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be at Garland Street Church of Christ, Monday, January...
floydcountyrecord.com
Reta Pierce (Floydada)
Reta Loraine Pierce, age 92, of Floydada, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Floydada, with Mark Snowden officiating. Interment will follow at the Floyd County Memorial Park in Floydada. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home.
Adopting One of These 5 Lubbock Dogs Comes with a Special Gift
When it comes to expanding your family and bringing home a new furry friend, there is no better time to start than now. If you are thinking about getting a dog but aren’t sure where to start, one of these sweet pups might be the one for you. The...
floydcountyrecord.com
Dale Ross (Lockney)
Dale Ross, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Gatesville, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Lockney Cemetery, with Augie Agulaira officiating. A visitation will be held before the service from 9:00 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.
Lubbock Cooper ISD student rescues district employee’s family from backyard fire
New Hope Academy junior Seth Byers saved a Lubbock Cooper ISD employee's home and family from a backyard fire, the two shared with everythinglubbock.com on Thursday.
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
One year later: Lockney ISD superintendent reflects on adjusting to four-day school week
Last year, Lockney ISD had some adjusting to do as they adopted a new four-day school week schedule in which students would attend school from 7:40 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Having Fridays off allowed teachers more time to plan out curriculum for students.
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
‘Too little too late’: Lubbock and Slaton families, NAACP responds to racism resolutions
Parents from the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton Independent School Districts officially responded to resolutions denouncing racism that were passed by the school boards.
Wilson ISD Athletic Director, math teacher indicted over ‘improper relationship’ with student
According to Wilson ISD's website, Parmer was the school's Athletic Director, High School Math Teacher and Boys' Basketball Coach.
‘Y’all broke my children’: Mother demands accountability from Slaton ISD over racial claims
SLATON, Texas— The mother of a Slaton ISD student demanded the school district be held accountable at a school board meeting on Thursday night. JaQuatta Manahan showed her frustration for Slaton ISD after she said her children were the victims of racial discrimination. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Manahan’s daughter was sent to DAEP for 45 days […]
KCBD
New Oceans Behavioral Hospital opening in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new behavioral hospital is coming to Lubbock. The new 32-bed facility focuses on mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and other behavioral concerns in adults. Marybeth Moran, the administrator for Oceans Behavioral Hospital, says the hospital’s goal is to serve the underserved. “Lubbock came...
Lubbock Keep an Eye Out for This New Girl Scout Cookie
As the holidays are officially over we are kind of in a lull until Valentines day but there is one day that almost everyone looks forward to. The beginning of Girl Scout Cookie sale season, which kicks off Friday, January 13. These are not made from real Girl Scouts, if you ever watched the classic 1991 Addams Family movie then you get it.
