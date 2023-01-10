Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Pro-life activists to protest CVS and Walgreens over plans to dispense abortion pillLive Action NewsLos Angeles, CA
hstoday.us
Babel Street Completes Rosette Acquisition
Babel Street has completed its acquisition of Rosette, expanding its threat intelligence, risk mitigation, and identity management applications. Babel Street and Rosette will grow into new markets and address the mission-critical needs of the global intelligence community, defense markets, and commercial brands. Rosette earned major new customers in 2022, including use in the U.K.’s Home Office Border, Immigration, and Citizenship System. In partnership with a national Ministry of Defense, Rosette developed and released natural language processing capabilities for major Southeast Asian and Pacific languages, including Malay, Indonesian, and Tagalog. The software also advanced mission applications in national criminal justice systems, modernizing name-matching with AI techniques to improve accuracy and provide more correct connections with criminal justice data and protect civil liberties by increasing match precision and reducing false matches.B.
supplychain247.com
Dexterity hires COO to accelerate warehouse robot deployments in 2023
Dexterity, the leader in intelligent software for full task warehouse robots, today announced the hiring of Ana Pinczuk as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Pinczuk will lead Dexterity’s strategy, product, deployment, and operations to drive the company towards its ambitious commercial goals in 2023. Dexterity stated that it plans to more than double its fleet of installed robots on customer sites and triple the number of items fulfilled by Dexterity-powered robots in 2023. Recent partnerships with Dematic and Sumitomo will also expand the geographic reach of Dexterity’s robots beyond the United States to the rest of North America, Europe, and Japan by the end of 2023.
astaga.com
AVAX surges as Ava Labs partners AWS
Avalanche worth soared greater than 16% after Ava Labs introduced new partnership with the Amazon Internet Providers (AWS). Avalanche will launch validator instruments and its Subnet deployment function on the AWS Market. Ava Labs joins the AWS Activate and AWS Associate Community (APN). Avalanche price jumped greater than 16% on...
hospitalitytech.com
Guesty Enters Native Payments Space with the Launch of GuestyPay
Guesty, the leading operating system for hospitality and property management, today announced its native payment processing solution, GuestyPay. Designed specifically for the needs of vacation rental and property managers, the solution is integrated directly within Guesty’s product, syncing with full business data and operational processes. GuestyPay is available to existing and new Guesty customers in the United States, with a United Kingdom and European Union launch scheduled for mid-2023.
9 of the fastest-growing industries to start a business, according to the founders of Ritual, Feed, and Kaiyo
Founders surveyed by Insider said AI technology, healthcare, wellness, and cannabis were among the industries poised to gain market value in 2023.
agritechtomorrow.com
John Deere announces its 2023 Startup Collaborators
Deere & Company has released the names of eight companies chosen for its 2023 Startup Collaborator program. The Startup Collaborator was launched in 2019 and helps John Deere enhance precision technology in its agriculture and construction equipment. Deere & Company has released the names of eight companies chosen for its...
Marc Lore’s ‘Wonder’ Pivots as Funding Dwindles for Costly Startups
Marc Lore’s would-be disruptive restaurant tech startup is changing course amid a difficult market. The Jet.com co-founder’s food company Wonder, which was initially intended to be something of a blend of food delivery, food trucks and ghost kitchens, bringing mobile kitchen vans to consumers’ homes to offer fresh-made meals, is pivoting to a fixed-space model. Effectively, the company is shifting to something resembling a souped-up ghost kitchen.
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health market president departs for digital health provider
Rondi Rabuse, former Northeast market president at Bright Health, has been named president and chief operating officer at UCM Digital Health. Ms. Rabuse served as Northeast market president at Bright Health since August 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to a Jan. 10 news release, Ms. Rabuse has served...
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
Government urged to combat ‘pitiful returns’ for musicians
A new parliamentary report has called for the UK government to streamline its policymaking in creative industries, in order to make the country’s music ecosystem more amenable to British musicians. The report was authored by a committee that scrutinises the spending, policies and administration of the Department for Digital,...
aiexpress.io
DeepL targets AI translation for enterprises with fresh $100 million
Searching for to focus on enterprise prospects with AI language translation, Cologne, Germany-based DeepL introduced a brand new funding elevate that public studies estimate at properly over $100 million. Language translation is an more and more essential operate for enterprises working throughout geographies and completely different demographics. Primary language translation...
TechCrunch
Coho AI, which uses AI to help B2B SaaS companies boost revenue, raises $8.5M
That’s why Ariel Maislos, who sold semiconductor startup Anobit to Apple for $400 million in 2012, partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to launch Coho AI, a product-led revenue optimization platform designed to help businesses — specifically software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses — access insights for upselling and growth.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million
The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
aiexpress.io
Hack The Box Raises $55M in Series B Funding
Hack The Box, a Folkestone, Kent, UK-based supplier of a gamified steady cybersecurity platform, raised $55M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Carlyle, Paladin Capital Group, Osage College Companions, Marathon Enterprise Capital, Brighteye Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
salestechstar.com
Fujitsu Client Computing Limited Selects Blue Yonder to Transform Supply Planning and S&OP Capabilities
The ability to forecast demand accurately, plan inventory correctly and improve planner efficiency is crucial for manufacturing supply chain. That’s why Fujitsu Client Computing Limited, a leader in delivering world-changing technology, has embarked on a digital supply chain transformation journey using several Blue Yonder Planning solutions, including supply planning and sales & operations planning (S&OP) capabilities.
WWE retains restructuring specialist Kirkland & Ellis as adviser for strategic review
Jan 12 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE.N) said on Thursday it has retained bankruptcy and restructuring powerhouse Kirkland & Ellis LLP as its legal adviser related to its review of strategic alternatives for the company.
salestechstar.com
Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions
Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
aiexpress.io
Sisense unveils integration with ChatGPT
Sisense has launched an integration with ChatGPT that simply permits clients to automate time-consuming information preparation duties. As well as, the mixing permits Sisense customers to reinforce their very own information with ChatGPT’s huge entry to worldwide information. Based in 2004 and primarily based in New York Metropolis, Sisense...
zycrypto.com
Cointelegraph Introduces Accelerator Program for Promising Web3 Startups
The program’s goal is to assist Web3’s rising stars in exchange for project tokens so that they may increase their visibility in the media, the size of their communities, and the recognition of their brands. Rapid expansion and a steady stream of new ventures have driven a surge...
