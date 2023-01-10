Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise
JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless a little disappointed at first. Trading was choppy, with most bank stocks falling at the open before rebounding. Shares of JPMorgan Chase were up about 2.5% in...
Albany Herald
Stocks Edge Higher, JPMorgan, Tesla, Boeing, Delta Air Lines- Five Things To Know
Stock futures drift higher, yields slide, with earnings on deck; JPMorgan leads bank earnings parade with growth outlook in focus; Tesla shares slump after another round of U.S. Price cuts; Boeing 737 Max makes first flight in China since 2019 grounding and Delta Air Lines earnings lead optimistic U.S. carriers.
Albany Herald
Starbucks tells corporate employees to return to office 3 days a week
Corporate workers at Starbucks must return to the office at least three days a week by the end of January, interim CEO Howard Schultz announced in a Wednesday memo, as another corporate giant clamps down on remote work. Employees within commuting distance of the company's Seattle headquarters will be required...
Albany Herald
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource. Rare earth minerals play a key role in generating clean energy and producing electric vehicles and consumer...
Albany Herald
How the CEO of a Low-Cost Airline Tries to Keep Prices Low
When looking to book a flight, how many refresh constantly to find the cheapest possible ticket? Amid the rising cost of air travel and inflation in general, the feeling is totally understandable -- it's also why demand for low-cost airlines has exploded in the last five years.
Albany Herald
China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle in early 2023...
Albany Herald
Surging egg prices mean record profits for largest US egg producer
A spike in egg prices has squeezed customers. But even with rising costs of its own, the leading US egg supplier has found that it can make even more money out of every egg. The egg shortage has enabled record quarterly profits and sales at Cal-Maine Foods, the largest producer and distributor of eggs in the United States. The company produces brands such as Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, Egg-Land's Best and Land O' Lakes eggs.
Comments / 0