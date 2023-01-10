ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

fox56news.com

A ‘Chaotic Good’ cafe opens its doors in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Another cafe opening its doors in Lexington. Chaotic Good Coffee, Comics, and Games officially opened on Thursday. This cafe also serves as a spot for popular games like Warhammer and Dungeons and Dragons. A growing collection of comic books can also be read and bought here.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky Derby Museum building immersive Secretariat exhibit ahead of Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Derby Museum is building a new, immersive exhibit dedicated to Secretariat ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Derby win and Triple Crown sweep. After a year and a half of planning, the museum will begin construction for the exhibit, titled Secretariat: America’s Horse, according to a press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kavosiey Smoke announces commitment to Colorado

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home after entering the transfer portal. Smoke announced on Twitter that he would join Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffalos next season. He has one remaining season of eligibility after five with Kentucky. At Kentucky, Smoke...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious

Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt.  After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Police activity shuts down I-64 East near Lawrenceburg, Ky.

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred. Updated: 3 hours ago. Hundreds of students had to change plans after a strong storm...
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
WLWT 5

In-N-Out Burger is moving east, and close to Kentucky

A popular west coast burger joint is moving east. In-N-Out Burger started in California in the 1940s. For years, it has kept a steady and massive following, but despite its popularity, has stayed mostly on the west side of the country. (In the player above: This Copycat "Animal-Style" Burger Tastes...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

What's gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky?

Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.
LEXINGTON, KY

