If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
fox56news.com
A ‘Chaotic Good’ cafe opens its doors in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Another cafe opening its doors in Lexington. Chaotic Good Coffee, Comics, and Games officially opened on Thursday. This cafe also serves as a spot for popular games like Warhammer and Dungeons and Dragons. A growing collection of comic books can also be read and bought here.
WTVQ
KSP raffling off new truck with proceeds going to camp for underprivileged children
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are raffling off a brand new truck with proceeds from ticket sales going to support Trooper Island Camp for underprivileged children. This year, a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD will be up for grabs. “We are once again excited to be...
fox56news.com
Lexington home for sale; features rich history dating back to the 1840s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A historic home in the heart of downtown Lexington is up for sale. The property located at 467 West Second St. is just a block away from Rupp Arena and has a unique story to tell which begins all the way back to the mid-1840s.
WTVQ
Kentucky Derby Museum building immersive Secretariat exhibit ahead of Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Derby Museum is building a new, immersive exhibit dedicated to Secretariat ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Derby win and Triple Crown sweep. After a year and a half of planning, the museum will begin construction for the exhibit, titled Secretariat: America’s Horse, according to a press release.
wymt.com
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
wymt.com
Kavosiey Smoke announces commitment to Colorado
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home after entering the transfer portal. Smoke announced on Twitter that he would join Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffalos next season. He has one remaining season of eligibility after five with Kentucky. At Kentucky, Smoke...
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this week
A highly-anticipated food chain will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Kentucky this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, I Love Juice Bar will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Kentucky cafe location in Prospect, according to local sources.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
wymt.com
Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
wdrb.com
Funeral, visitation information announced for Jeremiah Buckner, former Linkin' Bridge member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family members will gather to say a final goodbye to one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge this weekend. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner took the stage with fellow bandmates on...
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
BURGIN, KY. - On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., shockwaves of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled central Kentucky and surrounding areas. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor's epicenter was located just east of Burgin.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious
Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt. After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
Wave 3
Police activity shuts down I-64 East near Lawrenceburg, Ky.
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred. Updated: 3 hours ago. Hundreds of students had to change plans after a strong storm...
WLWT 5
In-N-Out Burger is moving east, and close to Kentucky
A popular west coast burger joint is moving east. In-N-Out Burger started in California in the 1940s. For years, it has kept a steady and massive following, but despite its popularity, has stayed mostly on the west side of the country. (In the player above: This Copycat "Animal-Style" Burger Tastes...
What's gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky?
Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.
WTVQ
The University Club at Arlington sees damage to golf course and pool after storms in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Various areas in Central Kentucky saw significant damage, from tornadoes in the surrounding counties to torrential rain and strong winds. One area impacted was the city of Richmond in Madison County. The University Club at Arlington had various trees torn down in the golf course,...
