ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcrw.com

Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano

Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023

LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
coloradoboulevard.net

[Updated] Felicia Williams Is Running for CA Assembly Seat

Publicly available campaign statements on the California Secretary of State’s website confirm that Pasadena Councilwoman Felicia Williams has filed to run for a seat in the California Assembly in 2024. Rumors of Williams’ intent to run for termed-out Assemblymember Chris Holden’s District 41 seat have been circulating around town...
PASADENA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Changes coming to City Hall?

Opportunities to reverse decisions by previous city councils abound on the agenda for Wednesday’s Westminster City Council meeting. Under legislative items, the council will consider an ordinance allowing for the location of the mayor’s office – in this case, Chi Charlie Nguyen – to inside the City Hall.
Voice of OC

Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?

While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

How Did Fullerton’s Roads Get So Bad?

Potholes, cracks and rough asphalt have long plagued the streets of Fullerton – an issue residents have routinely called on the city to fix. But how did the roads in this North Orange County college town get this bad?. Mayor Fred Jung pointed to decades of neglect and misappropriation...
FULLERTON, CA
Voice of OC

Is Westminster Dodging Bankruptcy?

Westminster residents have overwhelmingly voted to keep a 1% tax increase on their purchases in town for another 20 years – a move that could prevent financial calamity at city hall. That means residents get to hold onto their public parks and community centers, as well as services like...
WESTMINSTER, CA
sunnews.org

City closes iconic Seal Beach Pier

The city has temporarily closed the Seal Beach Pier. A padlocked gate closes off the wooden part of the pier before the tower structure on the pier. Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas both confirmed the pier was closed Wednesday, Jan.. 11. The Seal...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy