Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Will Seal Beach Voters Elect OC’s First Openly Transgender City Council Member?
As newly elected city council members across Orange County start to get comfortable in their seats on the dais, Seal Beach voters are taking to the ballot again in a run-off election that could result in a transgender person being sworn into office for the first time in OC. Stephanie...
Will a New OC Supervisors Majority Create a Sheriff’s Oversight Commission?
A rarity is now taking place on the powerful Orange County Board of Supervisors. The newest supervisor, Vicente Sarmiento, was heavily opposed by the sheriff’s deputies’ union in his election – the opposite of the typical dynamic of who gets voted in as supervisors. As mayor of...
Santana: Orange County’s Era of Astroturf Elected Officials is Over
Orange County residents enter this year in a unique position to hold their elected officials accountable like never before, with the region turning into one of the nation’s most competitive political environments. With voter registration numbers now tilting toward Democrats and away from both Republicans and nonpartisan voters, it’s...
OC Looks Elsewhere for Green Power After Pulling Out of Controversial Local Agency
Is it time to look elsewhere for green power brokers?. Fresh off of pulling the plug on using a controversial local green power agency, Orange County leaders are now studying options in other counties to buy renewable power for residents and businesses. Among the agencies being looked at is San...
kcrw.com
Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano
Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
Ethics Commission recommends censure for mayor, councilman over unauthorized PSAs
The public service announcements funded by the firefighters union looked and sounded "like a campaign advertisement," according to an outside law firm hired by the city. The post Ethics Commission recommends censure for mayor, councilman over unauthorized PSAs appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Valley Roadrunner
VCHS’s Andrew Kordik named a ‘Carlston Outstanding Teacher of America’
Andrew Kordik, a history teacher at Valley Center High School was recently selected to receive one of the four 2022 “Carlston Outstanding Teachers of America” awards, presented by the Above & Beyond organization. Three other teachers representing high schools located in Hemet, Placentia, and Garden Grove have also...
coloradoboulevard.net
[Updated] Felicia Williams Is Running for CA Assembly Seat
Publicly available campaign statements on the California Secretary of State’s website confirm that Pasadena Councilwoman Felicia Williams has filed to run for a seat in the California Assembly in 2024. Rumors of Williams’ intent to run for termed-out Assemblymember Chris Holden’s District 41 seat have been circulating around town...
Sacramento Warns Huntington Beach Against Violating State Housing Law
California housing officials are warning Huntington Beach city leaders to stand down after city council members said they’re looking at limiting the state’s power to control local housing development. Sacramento officials also threatened to take Surf City to court if the council adopts any local ordinances violating state...
orangecountytribune.com
Changes coming to City Hall?
Opportunities to reverse decisions by previous city councils abound on the agenda for Wednesday’s Westminster City Council meeting. Under legislative items, the council will consider an ordinance allowing for the location of the mayor’s office – in this case, Chi Charlie Nguyen – to inside the City Hall.
OC Power Authority Rates Fall Below Edison for the First Time
Some Orange County residents could see their electric rates dip below Southern California Edison’s for the first time this month after the county’s green power agency approved new rates. However, the vast majority of the agency’s customers won’t see their rates dip below Edison’s costs.
scvnews.com
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Eric Bunde, 55, and James Biscailuz, 54, were charged in case BA511703 with one felony count each of grand theft by embezzlement and grand theft by an employee. Bunde faces one felony count of conflict of interest, while Biscailuz faces one felony count of perjury. “We expect law enforcement agents...
Gascón Consultant Wants Deputy DA's Defamation, Harassment Claims Dismissed
A communications professional sued along with LA County and District Attorney George Gascón by a veteran prosecutor who alleges he has been defamed for being an outspoken critic of Gascón's reform directives argues in new court papers that he should be dismissed from the case on free-speech grounds.
Were ‘Pay to Play’ Politics Used to Get a Development Project in Anaheim?
Was an agreement made by the Anaheim City Council and Greenlaw Development, LLC to sell and develop city owned land into commercial and residential development the result of “pay to play politics” that FBI agents last year accused the former mayor of engaging in?. That’s one of the...
Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?
While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
How Did Fullerton’s Roads Get So Bad?
Potholes, cracks and rough asphalt have long plagued the streets of Fullerton – an issue residents have routinely called on the city to fix. But how did the roads in this North Orange County college town get this bad?. Mayor Fred Jung pointed to decades of neglect and misappropriation...
Is Westminster Dodging Bankruptcy?
Westminster residents have overwhelmingly voted to keep a 1% tax increase on their purchases in town for another 20 years – a move that could prevent financial calamity at city hall. That means residents get to hold onto their public parks and community centers, as well as services like...
sunnews.org
City closes iconic Seal Beach Pier
The city has temporarily closed the Seal Beach Pier. A padlocked gate closes off the wooden part of the pier before the tower structure on the pier. Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas both confirmed the pier was closed Wednesday, Jan.. 11. The Seal...
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
Comments / 4