Dartmouth, MA

Turnto10.com

Healey to receive first winter and emergency preparedness briefing

(WJAR) — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will receive her first winter and emergency preparedness briefing on Wednesday. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will visit the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency bunker in Framingham. The preparedness briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Later in the day, the Healey administration will...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Hateful packets found near Rhode Island College residence halls

(WJAR) — In a letter obtained by NBC 10 News, Rhode Island College announced several packets containing racist and homophobic material were found near residence halls. In the letter to students Thursday, RIC President Dr. Jack R. Warner wrote, "These were similar to other recent incidents of antisemitic materials being distributed in Newport, Warwick and North Providence and seem to be part of a pattern of behavior targeting marginalized peoples and communities."
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

After 40 years on the bench, Providence's Judge Caprio will retire

(WJAR) — Rhode Island's TV judge is calling it quits. Providence's longtime Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio is retiring from the role after questions were raised about the financial aspects of his show. Caprio has been on the bench for 38 years and his show has been on-air...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Project Adam expands its CPR and AED training to Rhode Island

(WJAR) — Project Adam is a national organization that helps prepare schools for sudden cardiac arrest, enlisting pediatric systems to do the training. In Rhode Island, Hasbro Children's Hospital is that health system. "We have started an initiative called Heart Safe Schools RI," said Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs, a pediatric...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

RI Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigns

(WJAR) — After heavy pressure from advocates and criticism from state leaders, Rhode Island's housing Secretary Josh Saal submitted his resignation Wednesday. In a release from Gov. Dan McKee's administration, a spokesperson announced Saal is stepping down, and that McKee accepted his resignation. “We thank Secretary Saal for his...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Johnston teacher plants the seeds of knowledge for her students

(WJAR) — NBC 10, the Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union headed to Johnston to honor another exception teacher with a Golden Apple Award. This week's honoree is Kerri Yekelchick, a second grade teacher at Winsor Hill Elementary School. Yekelchik is known for her creative ways to...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Brown University mourns undergraduate student who died in accident

(WJAR) — Brown University is mourning the loss of a student who died in a tragic accident over the weekend. East Providence Police Captain James Nelson said Jeffrey Schlyer, 22, was reported missing last week. "We received information from Providence Police Department, they took a report of a missing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Attleboro mayoral candidates to participate in debate on Wednesday

(WJAR) — Candidates in Attleboro’s special mayoral election will participate in a debate Wednesday night at the newly opened Attleboro High School. The debate is sponsored by the Student Council of Attleboro High School and will be held at the Robert Bray auditorium at 6:30 p.m. The special...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

North Kingstown middle school teacher to resign after independent probe

(WJAR) — A North Kingstown School middle school teacher will resign at the end of the school year following an independent investigation, the North Kingstown School Department announced Friday. The investigation was one of two the department addressed in a statement to media. Both involved separate teachers and both...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence kicks off search for new police chief

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The search for a new Providence Police chief has started. An application went up on the city's website Friday afternoon -- qualifications include a bachelor's degree and 10 years of progressive law enforcement experience. The salary is listed at $175,000. "There is great interest and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk town administrator speaks on town repeatedly putting chiefs on leave

(WJAR) — Seekonk’s town administrator is responding to questions about the town’s repeated action of putting chiefs on leave. The I-Team first reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella has been placed on leave. In a statement to the I-Team Tuesday, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime wrote...
SEEKONK, MA
providencedailydose.com

Mayor Smiley, Remove This Portrait

In 2014, citizen Brett P. Smiley removed himself from the Providence mayoral race, throwing his support to Jorge Elorza; his goal was to prevent the odious Vincent “Buddy” Cianci from being re-elected (ProJo 8.22.14). Cianci had been running as an independent after serving a prison term for conspiring in city hall corruption, and he wanted back in. At the sentencing, Judge Torres determined that Cianci “was mayor of an administration that was corrupt at all levels.” (NYT obit)
PROVIDENCE, RI

