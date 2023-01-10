Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Healey to receive first winter and emergency preparedness briefing
(WJAR) — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will receive her first winter and emergency preparedness briefing on Wednesday. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will visit the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency bunker in Framingham. The preparedness briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Later in the day, the Healey administration will...
Turnto10.com
Hateful packets found near Rhode Island College residence halls
(WJAR) — In a letter obtained by NBC 10 News, Rhode Island College announced several packets containing racist and homophobic material were found near residence halls. In the letter to students Thursday, RIC President Dr. Jack R. Warner wrote, "These were similar to other recent incidents of antisemitic materials being distributed in Newport, Warwick and North Providence and seem to be part of a pattern of behavior targeting marginalized peoples and communities."
Turnto10.com
After 40 years on the bench, Providence's Judge Caprio will retire
(WJAR) — Rhode Island's TV judge is calling it quits. Providence's longtime Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio is retiring from the role after questions were raised about the financial aspects of his show. Caprio has been on the bench for 38 years and his show has been on-air...
The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration
Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
Turnto10.com
'This is a really stressful job': RIDOC director leaves post after 5 years
(WJAR) — After shattering the glass ceiling at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, Director Patricia Coyne-Fague is leaving the agency for good Friday. “I feel I’ve done my best,” Coyne-Fague said. “I think I’ve done a good job, but I’m interested in pivoting to something different.”
Turnto10.com
Project Adam expands its CPR and AED training to Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Project Adam is a national organization that helps prepare schools for sudden cardiac arrest, enlisting pediatric systems to do the training. In Rhode Island, Hasbro Children's Hospital is that health system. "We have started an initiative called Heart Safe Schools RI," said Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs, a pediatric...
Turnto10.com
RI Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigns
(WJAR) — After heavy pressure from advocates and criticism from state leaders, Rhode Island's housing Secretary Josh Saal submitted his resignation Wednesday. In a release from Gov. Dan McKee's administration, a spokesperson announced Saal is stepping down, and that McKee accepted his resignation. “We thank Secretary Saal for his...
Turnto10.com
Johnston teacher plants the seeds of knowledge for her students
(WJAR) — NBC 10, the Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union headed to Johnston to honor another exception teacher with a Golden Apple Award. This week's honoree is Kerri Yekelchick, a second grade teacher at Winsor Hill Elementary School. Yekelchik is known for her creative ways to...
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
Turnto10.com
Brown University mourns undergraduate student who died in accident
(WJAR) — Brown University is mourning the loss of a student who died in a tragic accident over the weekend. East Providence Police Captain James Nelson said Jeffrey Schlyer, 22, was reported missing last week. "We received information from Providence Police Department, they took a report of a missing...
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro mayoral candidates to participate in debate on Wednesday
(WJAR) — Candidates in Attleboro’s special mayoral election will participate in a debate Wednesday night at the newly opened Attleboro High School. The debate is sponsored by the Student Council of Attleboro High School and will be held at the Robert Bray auditorium at 6:30 p.m. The special...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown middle school teacher to resign after independent probe
(WJAR) — A North Kingstown School middle school teacher will resign at the end of the school year following an independent investigation, the North Kingstown School Department announced Friday. The investigation was one of two the department addressed in a statement to media. Both involved separate teachers and both...
Turnto10.com
Providence kicks off search for new police chief
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The search for a new Providence Police chief has started. An application went up on the city's website Friday afternoon -- qualifications include a bachelor's degree and 10 years of progressive law enforcement experience. The salary is listed at $175,000. "There is great interest and...
Turnto10.com
School district spends over a third of pandemic relief funding on 'staff bonuses'
RALEIGH, N.C. (TND) — After the COVID-19 pandemic began, Congress started doling out billions in relief funding to K-12 school districts across the country, and at least one major North Carolina school system spent over a third of that funding on “staff bonuses.”. Wake County Public School System,...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk town administrator speaks on town repeatedly putting chiefs on leave
(WJAR) — Seekonk’s town administrator is responding to questions about the town’s repeated action of putting chiefs on leave. The I-Team first reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella has been placed on leave. In a statement to the I-Team Tuesday, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime wrote...
Turnto10.com
Acushnet slapped with big-money lawsuit in fight over asphalt plant
(WJAR) — A local town is slapped with a big-money lawsuit in a long-running fight over an asphalt plant. The company that owns the PJ Keating asphalt plant and quarry has now filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against the town of Acushnet and its leaders. It's the latest...
providencedailydose.com
Mayor Smiley, Remove This Portrait
In 2014, citizen Brett P. Smiley removed himself from the Providence mayoral race, throwing his support to Jorge Elorza; his goal was to prevent the odious Vincent “Buddy” Cianci from being re-elected (ProJo 8.22.14). Cianci had been running as an independent after serving a prison term for conspiring in city hall corruption, and he wanted back in. At the sentencing, Judge Torres determined that Cianci “was mayor of an administration that was corrupt at all levels.” (NYT obit)
