Stop the Rumors: The O'Jays' Eddie Levert is alive and well
(January 11, 2023) There is nothing more maddening than internet rumors. And today's rumor is particularly galling to soul music lovers. There have been a number of posts on social media -- including from some noted celebrities -- indicating that Eddie Levert, longtime member and co-lead singer of the legendary O'Jays, had passed. Fortunately newsman extraordinaire Roland Martin shot it down this morning with his Twitter post: PLEASE don’t spread lies about celebrities passing away without REAL CONFIRMATION. I just woke up to an IG post from a celebrity saying Eddie Levert became an ancestor. I Immediately called his wife. He is alive and well. Stop believing janky sources. Eddie is still with us!!!
Happy Birthday to the late, great George Duke
Duke stood as one of the true master keyboardists of the late 20th century. In a forty plus year career, Duke performed with everyone from Cannonball Adderley to Frank Zappa to Deniece Williams to Michael Jackson. Add to this his incredibly soulful singing voice, production work and ground-breaking arrangements on several Grammy-winning projects, and numerous film and TV scoring projects, and he amassed one of the most fascinating and rewarding careers in recorded music industry.
Blue Note Records announces massive vinyl reissue series
Blue Note Records has announced the upcoming 2023 line-up for the Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series. The acclaimed series is produced by the “Tone Poet” Joe Harley and features all-analog, 180g audiophile vinyl reissues that are mastered from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray of Cohearent Audio. Tone Poet vinyl is manufactured at RTI in Camarillo, California, and packaged in deluxe gatefold tip-on jackets. The titles were once again handpicked by Harley and include acknowledged treasures of the Blue Note catalog as well as underrated classics, modern era standouts, and albums from other labels under the Blue Note umbrella including Pacific Jazz.
