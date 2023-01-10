(January 11, 2023) There is nothing more maddening than internet rumors. And today's rumor is particularly galling to soul music lovers. There have been a number of posts on social media -- including from some noted celebrities -- indicating that Eddie Levert, longtime member and co-lead singer of the legendary O'Jays, had passed. Fortunately newsman extraordinaire Roland Martin shot it down this morning with his Twitter post: PLEASE don’t spread lies about celebrities passing away without REAL CONFIRMATION. I just woke up to an IG post from a celebrity saying Eddie Levert became an ancestor. I Immediately called his wife. He is alive and well. Stop believing janky sources. Eddie is still with us!!!

