The three men charged in connection with an incident at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage last October will have their preliminary hearings today. Court documents show that 22-year-olds Mason Meyer of Indiana and Jesse Toy of Kittanning and 23-year-old Brock Schrecengost of Kittanning each face charges connected with the incident that happened in the late night hours of October 29th at the parking garage. Indiana Borough Police say the three stole a golf cart stored at the garage, then damaged a gate. The cart was found several blocks away. Community tips were able to lead police to the three suspects.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO