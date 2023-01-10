ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
fox56news.com

Weekend winter forecast: Snow ends, cold hangs on

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Thank mother nature for those warmer freezing temperatures Friday. Otherwise, we would’ve seen a nice little layer of white on our lawns. Scattered snow will taper off into the weekend, but that winter chill sticks around. Snow will slowly wrap up overnight Friday...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating. Let’s look at the day ahead. Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty. Strong to severe storms will blow through. Winds...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Tracking Strong Storms Before Light Snow

Good Thursday to one and all. Strong to a few severe storms are rolling across the state today as a potent storm system works into the Ohio Valley. Once the storms blow through, a light accumulation of snow takes center stage for Friday. Let’s start with the storms before we...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

At least 3 tornadoes strike Kentucky early Thursday morning

At least three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 miles per hour struck Mercer County near Harrodsburg. Approximately 5,000 customers were left without power for several hours. The tornado damaged multiple homes, some extensively.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says

GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday Morning

The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our area until 1 PM. Rounds of strong storms will continue to march through our area until the early afternoon when cooler air starts to flow in and rob us of good storm energy. Tune into WDRB in the Morning until 9 AM and the Midday News from 11:30 to 12:30 to see where the storms are and what threats they bring. All threats are on the table today: hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Below is the text issued with the Watch:
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

A Little Light Snow Tonight

Good afternoon, folks. A little bit of light snow will develop and push across the region through tonight. This may put down some light accumulations for some. Looking into next week, a bigger storm is on the way with rain and snow. Let’s start with the current system and the...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Earthquake detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky

BURGIN, Ky. (FOX 56) — An earthquake was detected in central Kentucky on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). USGS reported the magnitude 2.6 earthquake at around 3:07 a.m. with the epicenter being slightly east of Burgin. Reports to USGS indicated the earthquake was felt by...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

LG&E, KU customers can expect higher bills after extreme cold

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Christmas-time cold snap which cut across the commonwealth left behind a variety of problems. Snow and ice made for treacherous travel conditions, and the bitter cold caused rolling power outages. Now, the extra energy consumed during the storm is weighing heavy on the wallet. If...
KENTUCKY STATE
NRVNews

Winter Weather Advisory for Tomorrow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Generally a mix of freezing rain and sleet with ice accumulations under a tenth of an inch. * WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer.
VIRGINIA STATE
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy