fox56news.com
Weekend winter forecast: Snow ends, cold hangs on
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Thank mother nature for those warmer freezing temperatures Friday. Otherwise, we would’ve seen a nice little layer of white on our lawns. Scattered snow will taper off into the weekend, but that winter chill sticks around. Snow will slowly wrap up overnight Friday...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating. Let’s look at the day ahead. Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty. Strong to severe storms will blow through. Winds...
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking Strong Storms Before Light Snow
Good Thursday to one and all. Strong to a few severe storms are rolling across the state today as a potent storm system works into the Ohio Valley. Once the storms blow through, a light accumulation of snow takes center stage for Friday. Let’s start with the storms before we...
Tornadoes and Rare Winter Hail Highlight Active KY Morning — See Pics and Video
Heading into the wee hours of Wednesday night, we all knew that a good-sized portion of Kentucky was under some kind of threat for severe weather--it was either a Marginal Level 1 risk or a Slight Level 2 risk. SEVERE WEATHER EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. Closer to the Ohio River was...
k105.com
At least 3 tornadoes strike Kentucky early Thursday morning
At least three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 miles per hour struck Mercer County near Harrodsburg. Approximately 5,000 customers were left without power for several hours. The tornado damaged multiple homes, some extensively.
wcluradio.com
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
wdrb.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday Morning
The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our area until 1 PM. Rounds of strong storms will continue to march through our area until the early afternoon when cooler air starts to flow in and rob us of good storm energy. Tune into WDRB in the Morning until 9 AM and the Midday News from 11:30 to 12:30 to see where the storms are and what threats they bring. All threats are on the table today: hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Below is the text issued with the Watch:
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
EF-0 tornado with wind speeds of 85 mph hits northern Kentucky, NWS confirms
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY — A strong storm in Northern Kentucky produced a tornado in Grant County Thursday morning, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Tornadoes kill at least 6 in Alabama; Selma suffers ‘significant’ damage. An EF-0 tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge, in the...
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
kyweathercenter.com
A Little Light Snow Tonight
Good afternoon, folks. A little bit of light snow will develop and push across the region through tonight. This may put down some light accumulations for some. Looking into next week, a bigger storm is on the way with rain and snow. Let’s start with the current system and the...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
fox56news.com
Earthquake detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky
BURGIN, Ky. (FOX 56) — An earthquake was detected in central Kentucky on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). USGS reported the magnitude 2.6 earthquake at around 3:07 a.m. with the epicenter being slightly east of Burgin. Reports to USGS indicated the earthquake was felt by...
WKYT 27
LG&E, KU customers can expect higher bills after extreme cold
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Christmas-time cold snap which cut across the commonwealth left behind a variety of problems. Snow and ice made for treacherous travel conditions, and the bitter cold caused rolling power outages. Now, the extra energy consumed during the storm is weighing heavy on the wallet. If...
NRVNews
Winter Weather Advisory for Tomorrow
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Generally a mix of freezing rain and sleet with ice accumulations under a tenth of an inch. * WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer.
wymt.com
Kentucky Power reminds customers about bill management following arctic blast
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power wants its customers to know when temperatures plummet, energy use goes way up. Corporate Communications Manager Sarah Nusbaum said our bills typically reflect that. ”The other factor affecting bills this winter is that the cost of fuel used to make the electricity that customers...
Breckinridge County elementary school closed due to storm damage
MCDANIELS, Ky. — Several counties in Kentucky were under a Tornado Warning on Thursday morning. The winds were so strong they blew the roof off of Ben Johnson Elementary School (BJES), forcing them to close for the day due to the damage. Building survey crews evaluating damage at BJES...
iheart.com
