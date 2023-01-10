Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichitans Sam Bidwell, Lander Ballard among 8 selected for Kansas Music HOF
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two artists out of Wichita, Sam Bidwell and Lander Ballard, were among eight acts selected for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They will join Get Smart! (Lawrence), Topeka-based acts The Group and Mark Toelkes, Jon E. Miller (Newton), Wendell Hall (St. George) and Liberal’s Jerrod Niemann at an induction ceremony on April 15 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence.
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - Dayson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Hutchinson introduces us to our Wednesday’s Child this week: a sweet little guy named Dayson. Dayson is a sweet little guy. He’s 8 years old. He loves to sing and sings sweet little songs. He just makes you smile. He also likes to swim and always has something in his hand. Usually he carries some sort of fidget in his hands to keep them busy.
KAKE TV
'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
‘Do or die’: Western Kansas farmers push to save Ogallala aquifer
SUBLETTE — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades of...
Kansas ticket won $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
A Mega Millions ticket bought in Kansas is worth $1 million after Tuesday's drawing.
KAKE TV
Bill introduced to make drowsy driving punishable by fine
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's just as dangerous as drunk driving, yet completely legal: driving while sleepy. Most of us have done it, before. One lawmaker thinks it should carry similar penalties to a DUI. "I always have somebody with me," said Kansas driver Tyesa Chalmers. "I don't know, I...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
pdjnews.com
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri
Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
kggfradio.com
Rain and Snow Mix This Morning
A mix of rain and snow is falling across the area this morning. Now through 8 a.m., we could see between a trace and an inch of slushy snow accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Roads north Eureka, Chanute and Fort Scott are reported as completely covered with snow. US 400 west of Neodesha is partially covered. In Oklahoma, minor accumulations are possible but travel impacts are not expected. You can check the latest road conditions here.
KAKE TV
Silver Alert canceled, Kansas man found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Stephen Christman has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Stephen Christman. Police say the 71-year-old was last seen walking southbound on West St. from 19th St. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat and a denim jacket. Stephen...
Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not […] The post Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings appeared first on The Beacon.
northeastnews.net
Kansas Statehood dates to First Territorial Capitol
This week’s Historic postcard is a C.T. American Art Blue-Sky postcard published by E.D. Zellner of Junction City, Kan., showing the first Territorial Capitol Building, now located on the Fort Riley Army Post. The building itself was built in 1855 during the Bleeding Kansas era prior to the American...
Flags ordered to fly half-staff until sundown Tuesday
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to fly at half-staff from now until sundown Tuesday.
sportsinks.com
Basketball in Kansas: Sherron Collins at Free State boys’ basketball among first-year coaches at well-known programs
Lawrence Free State was generally considered the best boys’ basketball team in Kansas most of last winter. Free State entered the state tournament with a 21-1 record and the top seed in the 6A bracket. FS featured Jordan Brown, Mozae Downing, both first team all-state selections. Those two players, Jet Dineen, Cooper Jackson all graduated after all-league honors at some level. Free State, which has never won a boys’ basketball title, eventually took third.
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought Monitor map unchanged for area counties; Kansas now with largest percentage of exceptional drought coverage nationwide
Once again, there was no moisture across the KVOE listening area for the past week. And once again, there was no movement in the latest update from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
KWCH.com
FF12: Will Kansas’ death row inmates ever be executed?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Currently in Kansas, nine men are on death row. Will they ever be executed? If so, who makes that decision? Where would it happen, and how much does the process cost? With the U.S. Supreme Court declining to hear appeals from Jonathan and Reginald Carr, questions come regarding the next steps and how the death penalty process works in Kansas.
